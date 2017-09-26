NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Chiefs, Falcons on top, Raiders tumble

Three weeks into the 2017 NFL season, there are two undefeated teams remaining.
The Chiefs and Falcons are the only 3-0 teams after a drama-filled Week 3.
There wasn’t much drama to Kansas City’s 27-10 win over the Chargers, but the Falcons survived in Detroit after a last-second Lions touchdown was overturned on replay review.
That game was one of five Sunday to go down to the final play.
Here are Omnisport’s Week 4 NFL power rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0): Rookie running back Kareem Hunt was at it again, ran for 172 yards and a touchdown in a 27-10 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs defense has been impressive, with three turnovers Sunday, and the offense is one of the NFL’s most balanced. The Chiefs and Redskins meet Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.
2. Atlanta Falcons (3-0): The Falcons escaped Detroit with a 30-26 win after the potential winning touchdown was overturned on a replay review. It wasn’t pretty for the Falcons, but it was a road victory with the Bills coming to Atlanta on Sunday.
3. New England Patriots (2-1): Tom Brady’s heroics beat the game Texans. New England’s defense may be shaky, but the Patriots offense is the league’s best through three games — by a wide margin. They’ll look to light up the Panthers defense Sunday.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1): The Eagles rebounded from a loss to the Chiefs by holding off the Giants. With the winless Chargers up next, the Eagles could start 3-1 for the second straight year.
5. Washington Redskins (2-1): One of the most impressive Week 3 efforts was Washington shutting down the high-powered Raiders offense. Having beaten the Rams in Week 2, the Redskins have wins against two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams and boast the league’s second-best rush defense. That unit will have to play well again at Kansas City.
6. Green Bay Packers (2-1): The Packers needed overtime to dispatch the Bengals and hope to get some of their injured players back before Thursday’s game against the Bears. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 15-4 all-time against the Bears, who will try to exploit Green Bay’s injuries.
7. Minnesota Vikings (2-1): Starting quarterback Sam Bradford was out for the second straight week, but Case Keenum threw for 369 yards and three scores in a 34-17 win over the Buccaneers. Shut down by the Steelers in Week 2, the Vikings got an important bounce-back game and host the Lions on Sunday.
8. Tennessee Titans (2-1): Since losing to the Raiders in the opener, the Titans have two impressive victories over the Jaguars and Seahawks. The Titans have the fifth-best offense, including the second-best ground game, and have a key AFC South game against the Texans next.
9. Detroit Lions (2-1): The Lions were less than a yard from being 3-0 as Matthew Stafford continues to prove his late-game magic. They would much rather be leading in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Vikings.
10. Los Angeles Rams (2-1): The Rams lead the NFL in scoring, but it's unclear how good they are. They've topped 40 points twice, against the 49ers and Colts, and their 107 points are the most through the first three weeks since the 2000 Rams had 119 after Week 3. A trip to Dallas this week will be a big test.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1): Not many expected the Jaguars to beat the Ravens in London, much less roll to a 44-7 whipping. Blake Bortles played well, and Jacksonville’s defense is third heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets.
12. Oakland Raiders (2-1): The Raiders led the NFL in scoring after two weeks and then couldn’t get anything going against an aggressive Washington defense. Oakland, third in these rankings last week, will try to get on track this week in Denver.
13. Buffalo Bills (2-1): The Bills shook off a disappointing loss to the Panthers in Week 2 to shock the Broncos in Buffalo. Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is still wildly inconsistent, but the Bills defense ranks sixth overall.
14. Denver Broncos (2-1): Trevor Siemian was uncharacteristically bad with two interceptions as the Broncos lost their first September game in two years with Siemian at quarterback. The Broncos offense will have to play well to keep pace with a motivated Raiders unit.
15. Dallas Cowboys (2-1): A confident team is a dangerous team, and the Cowboys may have found their swagger in Monday’s 28-17 win over the Cardinals.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1): Though Le’Veon Bell found the end zone for the first time Sunday, the Steelers have the NFL’s third-worst rush offense and will need to be better in Baltimore.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1): After a dominant win over the Bears , the Bucs offense was a dud in Minnesota. Jameis Winston was picked off three times but will next face a Giants defense that is one of six without an interception.
18. New Orleans Saints (1-2): The Saints defense, second-worst in the NFL, finally matched its offense in Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was picked off three times, and the Saints sixth-ranked offense ripped the NFL’s No. 1 defense in a 34-13 rout. The Saints will look to even their record in London against the Dolphins.
19. Houston Texans (1-2): Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson got his first 300-yard passing game as the Texans offense finally showed some efficiency in a losing effort. The Texans play host to the Titans on Sunday.
20. Baltimore Ravens (2-1): The Ravens were shell-shocked by the Jaguars, and, yes, Joe Flacco has looked far from elite. He’ll have to outduel Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.
21. Chicago Bears (1-2): After upsetting the Steelers, the Bears will try to pull off another shocker Thursday at Lambeau Field, where Chicago has won just five times since 2000. The NFL’s oldest rivalry is tied 94-94-6.
22. Carolina Panthers (2-1): Something is wrong with the Panthers offense, and Newton has not looked completely healed from offseason shoulder surgery. Carolina’s offense is 28th overall, 29th in scoring, and Newton has two touchdowns and four interceptions.
23. New York Jets (1-2): Who saw the Jets dominating the Dolphins? New York silenced some doubters who questioned whether they’d win a game as the defense held Miami to 30 rushing yards and had two interceptions.
24. Seattle Seahawks (1-2): Seattle’s offensive line is abysmal and it shows on the scoreboard with an offense ranking 27th at only 16 points per game. The good news for the Seahawks is they’re back home this week with the Colts coming to town.
25. Arizona Cardinals (1-2): Carson Palmer was running for his life Monday behind a frustratingly bad offensive line. If the Cardinals don’t fix things up front, it will be a long season.
26. Miami Dolphins (1-1): Coach Adam Gase called his offense “garbage” after it scored only six points against the Jets and promised changes. We’ll see what those are Sunday in London.
27. Indianapolis Colts (1-2): The Browns were favored for the first time in two years, but the Colts kept the Browns winless with a mild upset. It will be a massive upset if Indy can win in Seattle without Andrew Luck, who's still not ready to return.
28. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3): The Bengals looked terrible in their first two games, but scored their first touchdowns of the season against the Packers and nearly pulled off the upset at Lambeau Field. There were some things on which to build in the loss as the Bengals look for their first win in Cleveland.
29. New York Giants (0-3): The Giants still can’t run the ball, with just 49 yards in the loss to the Eagles. Until they find consistency on the ground, it’s going to be tough sledding. A trip to Tampa is next.
30. Cleveland Browns (0-3): After Cleveland’s promising start in a close loss to the Steelers, the Browns have not looked good in losses to the Ravens and Colts. Rookie DeShone Kizer has thrown three interceptions each of the last two weeks and must take care of the ball — even against the winless Bengals.
MORE: He Said What?! The best NFL quotes from Week 3 | Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva 'embarrassed' he stood alone for national anthem
31. San Francisco 49ers (0-3): While we’re not sure how good the Rams are, we know the Niners are not very good despite Thursday’s shootout. A road win against the Cardinals could be tough to get Sunday.
32. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3): The Chargers had playoff aspirations but are facing an uphill climb after a winless start. Quarterback Philip Rivers threw three interceptions against the Chiefs, and the Chargers have more turnovers since the start of the 2016 season than any other team.
6.5k