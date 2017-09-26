NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Chiefs, Falcons on top, Raiders tumble

Three weeks into the 2017 NFL season, there are two undefeated teams remaining.

The Chiefs and Falcons are the only 3-0 teams after a drama-filled Week 3.

There wasn’t much drama to Kansas City’s 27-10 win over the Chargers, but the Falcons survived in Detroit after a last-second Lions touchdown was overturned on replay review.

That game was one of five Sunday to go down to the final play.

Here are Omnisport’s Week 4 NFL power rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0): Rookie running back Kareem Hunt was at it again, ran for 172 yards and a touchdown in a 27-10 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs defense has been impressive, with three turnovers Sunday, and the offense is one of the NFL’s most balanced. The Chiefs and Redskins meet Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

2. Atlanta Falcons (3-0): The Falcons escaped Detroit with a 30-26 win after the potential winning touchdown was overturned on a replay review. It wasn’t pretty for the Falcons, but it was a road victory with the Bills coming to Atlanta on Sunday.

3. New England Patriots (2-1): Tom Brady’s heroics beat the game Texans. New England’s defense may be shaky, but the Patriots offense is the league’s best through three games — by a wide margin. They’ll look to light up the Panthers defense Sunday.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1): The Eagles rebounded from a loss to the Chiefs by holding off the Giants. With the winless Chargers up next, the Eagles could start 3-1 for the second straight year.

5. Washington Redskins (2-1): One of the most impressive Week 3 efforts was Washington shutting down the high-powered Raiders offense. Having beaten the Rams in Week 2, the Redskins have wins against two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams and boast the league’s second-best rush defense. That unit will have to play well again at Kansas City.

6. Green Bay Packers (2-1): The Packers needed overtime to dispatch the Bengals and hope to get some of their injured players back before Thursday’s game against the Bears. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 15-4 all-time against the Bears, who will try to exploit Green Bay’s injuries.

7. Minnesota Vikings (2-1): Starting quarterback Sam Bradford was out for the second straight week, but Case Keenum threw for 369 yards and three scores in a 34-17 win over the Buccaneers. Shut down by the Steelers in Week 2, the Vikings got an important bounce-back game and host the Lions on Sunday.

8. Tennessee Titans (2-1): Since losing to the Raiders in the opener, the Titans have two impressive victories over the Jaguars and Seahawks. The Titans have the fifth-best offense, including the second-best ground game, and have a key AFC South game against the Texans next.

9. Detroit Lions (2-1): The Lions were less than a yard from being 3-0 as Matthew Stafford continues to prove his late-game magic. They would much rather be leading in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Vikings.

10. Los Angeles Rams (2-1): The Rams lead the NFL in scoring, but it's unclear how good they are. They've topped 40 points twice, against the 49ers and Colts, and their 107 points are the most through the first three weeks since the 2000 Rams had 119 after Week 3. A trip to Dallas this week will be a big test.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1): Not many expected the Jaguars to beat the Ravens in London, much less roll to a 44-7 whipping. Blake Bortles played well, and Jacksonville’s defense is third heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets.

12. Oakland Raiders (2-1): The Raiders led the NFL in scoring after two weeks and then couldn’t get anything going against an aggressive Washington defense. Oakland, third in these rankings last week, will try to get on track this week in Denver.

13. Buffalo Bills (2-1): The Bills shook off a disappointing loss to the Panthers in Week 2 to shock the Broncos in Buffalo. Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is still wildly inconsistent, but the Bills defense ranks sixth overall.

14. Denver Broncos (2-1): Trevor Siemian was uncharacteristically bad with two interceptions as the Broncos lost their first September game in two years with Siemian at quarterback. The Broncos offense will have to play well to keep pace with a motivated Raiders unit.

15. Dallas Cowboys (2-1): A confident team is a dangerous team, and the Cowboys may have found their swagger in Monday’s 28-17 win over the Cardinals.

