NFL Week 4 power rankings: Rams move up one spot, jump ahead of Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams started the season at No. 1 and 2 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings. After the Bills beat the Rams, Los Angeles dropped one spot to No. 3 – and then another spot after beating the Falcons in Week 2.

The Rams won their second straight game on Sunday by taking down the Cardinals on the road, an impressive win by a shorthanded team. In this week’s power rankings, the Rams moved up one spot to No. 3, which is actually ahead of the Bills now.

Buffalo fell from No. 1 to 4 after losing to the Dolphins, a shocking plummet for the Super Bowl favorites.

The Rams got a win over a struggling Cardinals squad. The Rams are still favorites to own the NFC West, as has been the case for much of the Sean McVay era. So far the Rams have been doing what contenders are supposed to do, and that is to mop up lesser teams, not play down to their level.

Los Angeles still hasn’t played a perfect game yet and there’s plenty of room for improvement, but Sean McVay has to be pleased with being 2-1 after three weeks – with the team’s only loss coming to the Bills in the opener.

Up next, the Rams have the 49ers on Monday night then the Cowboys in Week 5, a game Dak Prescott could be back for. So the upcoming schedule isn’t all that easy for Los Angeles.

List

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cardinals in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire