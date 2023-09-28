NFL Week 4 picks: Do Lions or Pack claim first place? Dolphins, Bills meet in huge clash.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season should be fun from the jump.

Thursday offers a NFC North rivalry game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the former looking to win the division for the first time while the latter seeks payback for last season's Lambeau Field ouster from playoff qualification. First place will be on the line.

Sunday starts early with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars meeting in London (on ESPN+ or Disney+ at 9:30 a.m. ET incidentally). Following that football brunch, two teams should break into the win column given the winless Carolina Panthers host the winless Minnesota Vikings, while the Denver Broncos (0-3) visit the equally hapless Chicago Bears (0-3).

But the game of the weekend has to be the clash of the undefeated and scalding Miami Dolphins against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, a rematch of last season's wild-card showdown – one that Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) missed. As hot as Miami (3-0) is, fresh off a 70-point outburst, the Bills (2-1) are surging, too, winning their past two games by a combined score of 75-13.

Should be a wild weekend ... here's how we see it playing out:

(Odds provided by BetMGM)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL picks Week 4: Packers host Lions, Bills hope to hand Dolphins loss