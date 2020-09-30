NFL Week 4 picks: If Browns are finally good, we should find out when they face the Cowboys

After Week 1, there was no reason to think anything had changed with the Cleveland Browns.

They got rocked by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6. Baker Mayfield struggled. It seemed like the Browns had a new coach and they were still the same bad team.

By Week 4, the Browns are looking a lot better.

Cleveland has two straight wins, scoring more than 30 points in both games. It’s the first time the Browns have scored 30 or more points in back-to-back weeks since 2010.

Here’s the bad news. The Browns did that against the Washington Football Team and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the worst teams in football. The Browns looked awful against the Ravens, one of the best teams in football, and much better against two bad teams. It’s hard to know what to make of them.

We’ll know more after Sunday. They play the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys, who are 0-3 against the spread and lucky to not be 0-3 straight up too. The Browns are still 4.5-point underdogs, which means the oddsmakers aren’t buying the Browns. Or perhaps they’re still buying the Cowboys.

Dallas’ defense looks awful, which has wasted Dak Prescott’s hot start. Perhaps the Browns’ offense, with the strong combination at running back of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, is finally living up to its potential. If so, points shouldn’t be a problem.

I’ll take the Browns and the 4.5 points. I don’t know what Dallas has done to deserve laying that number, even if we don’t think Cleveland is that good. The Cowboys’ defense will give up plenty of points, enough to keep the backdoor cover open. At very least.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his team have played much better the past two weeks.

Here are the rest of the picks for Week 4 in the NFL, with all lines from BetMGM:

Broncos (-1.5) over Jets

I wish I could take the over on snarky Twitter comments during this awful matchup on Thursday night. It’s rather stunning that a team starting Brett Rypien would be favored on the road against anyone, but the Jets might just be that bad.

Bears (+2.5) over Colts

I like Indianapolis. But I think the Bears are much better off with Nick Foles at quarterback and this line doesn’t reflect that. I anticipate seeing a better Chicago team than the one that is very lucky to be 3-0.

Lions (+4) over Saints

Kenny Golladay won’t get listed as one of the NFL’s most valuable non-quarterbacks, but he makes a huge difference to the Lions. On the other side, the Saints just don’t look right. Maybe when Michael Thomas returns they’ll look like the Saints again, but I’m starting to doubt how good they can be.

Cardinals (-3.5) over Panthers

This line seems like it has some recency bias baked in. A week ago, the Cardinals were the NFL’s hot team and the Panthers were in serious trouble without Christian McCaffrey. A win by the Panthers and a last-second loss by the Cardinals didn’t completely change who these teams are. I still think the Panthers will miss McCaffrey, and the Cardinals will bounce back.

Bengals (-3) over Jaguars

People got too excited about Jacksonville after two weeks. Before last Thursday’s game, NFL Network’s pregame crew was saying the Jaguars were already playoff contenders. Uh, no. I wasn’t buying then and I’m not buying now.

Dolphins (+6.5) over Seahawks

I don’t like picking against Russell Wilson. I also know the Seahawks will give up points in bunches, especially if safety Jamal Adams is out.

Chargers (+7) over Buccaneers

I’m not totally sold on the Bucs yet, especially without Chris Godwin. Yet, this is the one pick I know I might regret.

Ravens (-13.5) over Washington

As I explained in NFL Power Rankings, I don’t think that much less of the Ravens after Monday night. Kansas City is just better and the Chiefs showed that. Also, the Ravens are going to be angry.

Giants (+12.5) over Rams

I generally lean to any double-digit underdog in the NFL. But I can’t say I feel very good about picking the Giants, who look absolutely lost right now.

