NFL Week 4 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Cowboys

Can Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush go 4-0 in his NFL career as a starting quarterback? Or can Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz bounce back from his worst start of the young season?

The Cowboys [2-1] host the Washington Commanders [1-2] Sunday from AT&T Stadium in an important early-season NFC East matchup. The Cowboys opened as a favorite last week and have remained the steady favorite, with Rush remaining as the starting quarterback until Dak Prescott’s return.

How do the experts see this week’s matchup?

According to NFL Pickwatch, 86% of the experts pick Dallas to go over Washington. That’s better odds than Washington faced against the Eagles last week. Philadelphia jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Commanders and, despite not scoring in the second half, held on for an easy 24-8 victory.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday Night Football — their second consecutive win, both with Rush at quarterback.

Both teams need the win, but Washington desperately needs a victory coming off two straight losses.

