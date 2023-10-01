NFL Week 4 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Eagles

Can the Washington Commanders pull off another miracle?

In Week 4, the Commanders (2-1) open their NFC East schedule with a trip to Philly to face the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (3-0).

The last time these teams met was under similar circumstances. It was Week 10 of last season, and the Commanders headed to Philadelphia as massive underdogs. The Eagles, much like now, were unbeaten and arguably the NFL’s best team.

What happened?

The Commanders controlled the game from start to finish, running 81 offensive plays, compared to 47 for the Eagles, possessed the ball for 40 minutes and forced four turnovers in a 32-21 upset win.

Can they do it again? The Eagles quickly opened as a touchdown favorite over the Commanders, and that line is now at 8.5 points, according to BetMGM.

We know how Vegas feels, but what about the experts? According to NFL Pickwatch, 98% of the picks favor the Eagles. Last season, 99% picked the Eagles.

So, there’s a chance.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire