NFL WEEK 4: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us.

The Broncos and Jets kick off the action on Thursday night in New York, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we're picking every game of the week against the spread hoping to make a little money.

Through three weeks of football, this NFL season is as difficult to figure out as any in recent memory.

The 3-0 Chiefs are great. The similarly undefeated Chicago Bears had to make a mid-game quarterback switch to steal a win against the Falcons last weekend. The 0-3 Jets are terrible, but the 0-3 Texans might actually be good, and simply victims to a schedule that saw them face three of the best teams in football to start the season.

With so much unknown about the league, it makes picking games against the spread that much more difficult and much more fun.

Take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 4 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 6-9-1

OVERALL: 21-25-2



Denver Broncos (PK) over New York Jets*

I'm not backing the Jets until they prove they can compete in a real NFL game. Going up against a backup quarterback at home Thursday night, they have a good chance at proving that. I'm still betting against them.

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) over Chicago Bears*

The Chicago Bears' decision to switch to Nick Foles mid-game proved a good one and felt like the right move for the team going forward this year. But the Colts have been locked in on defense since being upset Week 1 at the hands of the Jaguars — through their past two games, Indianapolis has allowed just 18 points combined to their opponents.

Foles and the Bears should be a solid team moving forward, but scoring three straight touchdowns against the Falcons like they did last weekend isn't the same test that this Colts team presents.

Detroit Lions* (+4) over New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees does not look like himself. Whether its the absence of stud wide receiver Michael Thomas, another year of aging, or any multitude of other concerns, Brees' arm just hasn't been there to start the year for the Saints.

Brees is last in the league in intended air yards per pass attempt, with his average pass traveling just 4.6 yards — no other quarterback in the league is lower than 6.0. While the Saints still have the pieces to put up some points, opposing defenses are going to start bearing down on New Orleans if Brees really isn't a threat to throw the ball more than 15 yards downfield on any given play.

Feels like the Lions could steal this one outright.

Arizona Cardinals (-3.5) over Carolina Panthers*

Kyler Murray. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This looks like a great spot to play the Cardinals from a betting perspective, buying low on Arizona after a disappointing showing against Detroit, and selling high on the Panthers after their upset win over the Chargers.

The Cardinals have all of the pieces to compete for the NFC West division title this year, but to do it, they'll need to take care of business against lesser opponents like the Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals* (-3) over Jacksonville Jaguars

Joe Burrow is still looking for his first NFL win, and with the Ravens and Colts next on the schedule, this game is likely his best shot to get one before Halloween. The Bengals haven't been great this year, but they've played competitive with teams that outmatched them based on pure talent, and Burrow doesn't strike me as the type to go winless four weeks in a row without a fight.

Dallas Cowboys* (-4.5) over Cleveland Browns

The Dallas Cowboys are the most confounding 1-2 team in recent memory. Their two losses came in competitive games that came down to the final drive against the Seahawks and Rams, two of the better teams in the NFC. Their one win came against the lowly Falcons on a miracle play.

A solid win against the Browns this week would go a long way in solidifying the Cowboys as a team that can compete atop the NFC the rest of the way and set Dallas apart from the poor play of the rest of the NFC East so far this season.

