NFL Week 4 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

In the first few weeks of the NFL season, teams are working out kinks, getting adjusted to changes made in the offseason and dealing with early injuries.

But by Week 4, each team should know its identity.

As the only 0-3 team left, the Las Vegas Raiders saw their playoff chances plummet after a loss to the Tennessee Titans. They take on the 2-1 Denver Broncos, who did rebound from a Week 1 loss — even if it hasn't been pretty.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins are one of two undefeated franchises left and face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are on track to turn their season around after losing their first two games. They bounced back last week, defeating the New York Jets.

An added bit of excitement, the NFL hosts its first international game of the season when the Minnesota Vikings square off against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

NFL week 4 point spreads

Miami Dolphins (+3.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (+2.5)

Cleveland Browns (-1.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+1.5)

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)

Washington Commanders (+3.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)

Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) vs. Detroit Lions (-4.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) vs. Houston Texans (+5.5)

Tennessee Titans (+3.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

Chicago Bears (+3.5) vs. New York Giants (-3.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

New York Jets (+3.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (-1.5)

New England Patriots (+9.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-9.5)

Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5)

Los Angeles Rams (+1.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-1.5)

NFL week 4 moneylines

Miami Dolphins (+160) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-190)

Minnesota Vikings (-145) vs. New Orleans Saints (+122)

Cleveland Browns (-120) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+102)

Buffalo Bills (-160) vs. Baltimore Ravens (+135)

Washington Commanders (+140) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-165)

Seattle Seahawks (+175) vs. Detroit Lions (-210)

Los Angeles Chargers (-230) vs. Houston Texans (+190)

Tennessee Titans (+145) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-170)

Chicago Bears (+145) vs. New York Giants (-170)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+230) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-280)

New York Jets (+145) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-170)

Arizona Cardinals (+102) vs. Carolina Panthers (-120)

New England Patriots (+380) vs. Green Bay Packers (-500)

Denver Broncos (+120) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-140)

Kansas City Chiefs (-117) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+101)

Los Angeles Rams (+102) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-120)

NFL week 4 over/under

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 47.5

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: 43.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: 47.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: 50.5

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys: 41.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: 47.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: 43.5

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: 42.5

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: 39.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 46.5

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 41.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers: 42.5

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers: 40.5

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 45.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 45.5

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: 42.5

