NFL Week 4 odds, betting lines: Raiders 3-point underdogs at home vs. Bills

With the way the Bills have been playing this season so far, they were bound to be favored over the Raiders this week. The question was simply by how much. It’s actually not by much. The Bills are 3-point favorites over the home team Raiders in week four according to multiple better sites including BetMGM.

The past two weeks, the Raiders were 5.5-point underdogs, first to the Saints at home and then on the road against the Patriots. They shocked the world by winning their Las Vegas home opener over the Saints but were beaten badly by the Patriots in New England last week.

With the possible exception of the Chiefs, no team in football is as red hot as the Buffalo Bills. They’re 3-0 and coming off a big win over the LA Rams. They’re averaging over 31 points per game in their wins over the Jets, Dolphins, and Rams. Meanwhile, the Raiders are averaging allowing 30 points per game.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has thrown ten touchdowns to just one interception and is averaging 346 yards passing per game. To keep this game within three points, or to win it, will take a truly inspired performance by the Raiders much like they had the last time they took the field at Allegiant Stadium.

