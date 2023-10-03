NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football live tracker: Geno Smith, Seahawks roll over Giants

Drew Lock replaced Geno Smith after an awkward tackle sent Smith to the locker room early on Monday night. (Brad Penner/USA Today) (USA Today Sports / reuters)

One of the biggest Cinderella stories from the 2022 NFL season may have turned into a pumpkin in 2023.

After winning nine games last year, the New York Giants don't look nearly as sharp this fall, and Monday night was no exception.

The Seattle Seahawks, who seemed like a nice middle-of-the-road opponent for the Giants in Week 4, jumped up to an early halftime lead in their "Monday Night Football" matchup at MetLife Stadium before cruising to the 24-3 win. Seattle scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf to close out the first quarter — which was only set up after Mario Edwards stripped Daniel Jones and forced a fumble.

The game was full of penalties and injuries early. After tearing his quadriceps tendon in Week 1 last season, Jamal Adams officially made his return to the field on Monday night. Adams, however, was ruled out just one drive into his return due to a concussion after he took a knee to the helmet. Smith entered the medical tent just before halftime, too, which led to Drew Lock entering the game in his place. Smith was tackled hard from behind on the sidelines by Isaiah Simmons late in the second quarter, and he wasn't happy about it.

Geno Smith showed his frustration after Isaiah Simmons tackled him on the sideline 😳#SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/d0trgckmkc — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Lock connected to tight end Noah Fant for a 51-yard gain up the sidelines, which Kenneth Walker then punched in for a touchdown in the final minutes of the half.

The Giants have now been outscored 77-9 in the first half so far this season. They're the only team in the league without a first half touchdown.

Smith returned to the game just after halftime.

Then, when the Giants finally mounted a solid drive and got into the red zone, Jones threw a 97-yard pick-six.

Jones threw another interception in the fourth quarter, this time to Quandre Diggs, which set up one final field goal for the Seahawks to seal the 21-point win. They tied a team record with 11 sacks on the night, too.

Jones went 27-of-34 for 203 yards with two interceptions in the loss for New York. He was their leading rusher with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries, too. Smith finished throwing 13-of-20 for 110 yards and one touchdown. Walker had 79 rushing yards on 17 carries with his touchdown.

