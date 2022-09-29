NFL Week 4 matchups: Super Bowl 55 rematch Sunday; Rams clash with 49ers Monday night

There’s plenty of parity in the NFL entering Week 4. Thirty teams have at least one victory through the first three weeks, the second time that has occurred since 2002. The 3-0 Dolphins and 3-0 Eagles are the only undefeated teams, and the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are the lone winless ones.

Week 4 features the first international game of the season, a Super Bowl 55 rematch and is capped off with an NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, who took part in last season's NFC Championship Game.

Here’s USA TODAY Sports’ Week 4 preview:

Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

The Dolphins are aiming for their first 4-0 start since 1995. The defending AFC champion Bengals (1-2) got their first in Week 3 and are looking to get back to .500 on a night when they will debut their white uniforms. They will also induct Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the franchise's ring of honor.

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

The NFL kicks off its International Series at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 100th NFL game to be played outside the United States. Saints QB Jameis Winston’s five interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL. Minnesota’s defense has allowed the third most yards in the league, but the Vikings haven’t given up any points in the fourth quarter this season.

Cleveland Browns (2-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Myles Garrett’s car accident earlier in the week was a scare, though he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has done a nice job of emphasizing Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper in the offense. The Falcons have played in three one-score games, and their two losses are by a combined five points.

Buffalo Bills (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are early season MVP candidates. Jackson leads the NFL in touchdown passes and passer rating. Allen tops the NFL with 1,014 passing yards, the only quarterback topping 1,000 passing yards through three weeks. But defense will loom large in this game. Buffalo has the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL and Baltimore ranks last in total defense.

Washington Commanders (1-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

The Cowboys defense has allowed just one offensive touchdown in each of their first three games and has tallied a league-high 13 sacks. Commanders QB Carson Wentz has been sacked 15 times, which is tied with Joe Burrow for the most in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has at least six catches in nine consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has at least nine tackles in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Will both streaks continue?

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) vs. Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Several of the Chargers’ key players are battling injuries. Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) is out for the year and defensive end Joey Bosa (groin) was placed on the injured list and will need surgery. Justin Herbert has a chance to pass for at least 300 yards for the seventh consecutive time on the road. The Texans upset the Chargers in Houston in Week 16 last year, a devastating blow to LA’s playoff chances.

Tennessee Titans (1-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Derrick Henry had 25 touches and 143 yards from scrimmage in Tennessee’s first win of the season. The Titans’ winning formula is giving Henry the football 20-plus times a game and playing solid defense. The Colts have a similar identity. Give Jonathan Taylor the football and play stout defense. Henry and Taylor are the NFL’s past two rushing champions.

Chicago Bears (2-1) vs. New York Giants (2-1)

Roquan Smith didn’t get his trade request granted, but he’s proving his value in Chicago. His interception last week set up the Bears for a game-winning field goal. The linebacker’s 36 tackles are tied for the league high. New York is coming off its first loss of the season. Saquon Barkley paces the NFC with 317 rushing yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who had led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title, makes his return to Philadelphia. The Eagles have a chance to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004, a season in which they advanced to the Super Bowl but lost. Philadelphia has the NFL's top ranked offense. Jacksonville is tied for the league lead in takeaways (8) and interceptions (6).

New York Jets (1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

Garrett Wilson leads all rookies with 18 receptions. Second-year QB Zach Wilson is expected to make his season debut barring any setbacks. Steelers linebacker Myles Jack ranks third in the NFL in total tackles (35). Pittsburgh has six takeaways this season. The Jets have seven turnovers.

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield face off. Arizona has been outscored 56-13 in the first half. All of Carolina’s games have been decided by one score.

New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

After beating Tom Brady and the Bucs in Tampa Bay, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers turn their attention to Brady’s former team. The Packers have won 14 consecutive regular season home games. New England is likely to be without quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) for multiple games.

Denver Broncos (2-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

Davante Adams and Russell Wilson were the two most high-profile additions to the AFC West this offseason, but their offenses aren’t clicking. The Raiders are off to their worst start since 2018. Denver is averaging the second fewest points per game in the NFL (14.3).

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes meet in a Super Bowl 55 rematch on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses. Kansas City has averaged 374 yards and 29 points per game this season. Tampa Bay’s defense has allowed 289 yards a contest and has given up the fewest points per game (9).

Los Angeles Rams (2-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

A rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game. The 49ers and Rams have combined to represent the NFC in three of the past four Super Bowls. The 49ers have won three consecutive home games against the Rams, but San Francisco is coming off a frustrating Sunday Night Football loss in which they managed to score only one offensive touchdown. To make matters worse, the Niners will be playing without standout left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) for four to six weeks. The Rams have won two in a row since their “humbling” Week 1 loss.

