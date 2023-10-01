NFL Week 4 live updates: Everything you need to know about Dolphins vs. Bills

A rivalry game and a clash of two storied NFL franchises take center stage during the NFL’s Week 4 schedule. Fresh off putting up 70 points in a thrashing of the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins (3-0) take their undefeated record and explosive offensive north to face the reigning three-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills (2-1). After losing their opener to the New York Jets, the Bills have got their offense on track, too, winning their past two games by a combined score of 75-13.

If you’re looking for Week 4 picks, we got you covered here. In desperate need of a complete NFL Week 4 TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here. USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.

Dolphins vs. Bills prediction

The Bills are favorites to defeat the Dolphins, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Bills (-2.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-150); Dolphins (+125)

Over/under: 53.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Dolphins 23

Tyler Dragon: Bills 30, Dolphins 28

Victoria Hernandez: Bills 28, Dolphins 27

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 36, Bills 34

What NFL games are showing today?

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for all of Sunday’s NFL action.

Who is the highest-paid NFL player?

The NFL's top 15 players in average annual salary are all quarterbacks, according to OverTheCap.com. As Joe Burrow proved in his new deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, teams place a huge priority on having a top-flight QB under center. Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract extension made him the league's highest paid player at a staggering average annual value of $55 million. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league after signing a five-year, $170 million extension.

Here’s the complete list of the league’s highest-paid players.

