NFL Week 4 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley will reportedly miss 4-8 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Wayne Gallman is expected to take over as the Giants' starting RB, but it's unclear if he'll be featured to the same extent as Barkley. Still, Elijhaa Penny is the only RB currently on the roster. Be sure to check out John Daigle's Waiver Wire Report for more information on Gallman.

Falcons RB Ito Smith is currently in the concussion protocol. Devonta Freeman played a season-high 90% snaps in Week 3 with Smith sidelined for all but three plays. Still, he'll likely split work with either Brian Hill or Qadree Ollison in Week 4 if Smith is ultimately unable to suit up. Both Hill and Ollison were inactive in Week 3.

Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is still considered day to day. Frank Gore (63% snaps in Week 3) played well ahead of T.J. Yeldon (37%) last week with Singletary sidelined. Still, both Gore (14 carries, two targets) and Yeldon (eight carries, three targets) were plenty involved.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 4 and is looking at an extended absence as he deals with a troublesome Lisfranc injury. This means Kyle Allen will once again be under center. The entire Panthers' passing offense is again set up well against the Texans' underwhelming group of CBs.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to miss at least one more game while he continues to recover from meniscus surgery. Field-stretching WR Devin Smith (92% snaps in Week 3) fully took over Gallup's role in 3-WR sets last week.

Packers TE Jimmy Graham (groin, quad) opened up the week with a DNP and shouldn't be considered a fantasy option ahead of the Packers' Thursday night matchup against the Eagles while he remains a strong candidate for limited snaps.

Packers RBs Aaron Jones (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (neck) were each limited in practice Monday. Both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night, although Jones' status as a surefire RB2 is in jeopardy with coach Matt LaFleur's insistence on utilizing both backs in an almost-even timeshare.

Colts FS Malik Hooker (knee) will miss multiple weeks. His absence is great news for Raiders TE Darren Waller, who has a team-high 29 targets after two weeks. The next closest Raiders' receiver is Tyrell Williams with just 17.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton re-aggravated his quad injury in Week 3 and should be considered questionable for Sunday. The offense would be expected to utilize a committee approach at the WR position between Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers if Hilton is ultimately sidelined.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (illness) didn't make it to practice Monday. It's unclear if this is a real problem, or if Ramsey is simply waiting for his trade request to be granted. His absence would obviously be great news for the entire Broncos' passing game, particularly target-hog Emmanuel Sanders.

Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) will need to be monitored throughout the week. Williams didn't play last week, while Shady re-aggravated the issue and didn't finish the game. Darrel Williams worked well ahead of rookie RB Darwin Thompson with McCoy sidelined.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) reportedly isn't dealing with a serious injury. Still, his status for Week 4 is unclear at the moment. Jakobi Meyers would likely see a large boost in snaps and targets if Edelman is ultimately unable to suit up.

Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and JJ Arcega-Whitside (heel) are all banged up. Jeffery and JJAW seem to have the best chance of suiting up. The Eagles are tentatively expected to roll with Jeffery, Mack Hollins and Nelson Agholor in 3-WR sets.