NFL Week 4 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Giants RB Saquon Barkley will reportedly miss 4-8 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Wayne Gallman is expected to take over as the Giants' starting RB, but it's unclear if he'll be featured to the same extent as Barkley. Still, Elijhaa Penny is the only RB currently on the roster. Be sure to check out John Daigle's Waiver Wire Report for more information on Gallman.

  • Falcons RB Ito Smith is currently in the concussion protocol. Devonta Freeman played a season-high 90% snaps in Week 3 with Smith sidelined for all but three plays. Still, he'll likely split work with either Brian Hill or Qadree Ollison in Week 4 if Smith is ultimately unable to suit up. Both Hill and Ollison were inactive in Week 3.

  • Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is still considered day to day. Frank Gore (63% snaps in Week 3) played well ahead of T.J. Yeldon (37%) last week with Singletary sidelined. Still, both Gore (14 carries, two targets) and Yeldon (eight carries, three targets) were plenty involved.

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 4 and is looking at an extended absence as he deals with a troublesome Lisfranc injury. This means Kyle Allen will once again be under center. The entire Panthers' passing offense is again set up well against the Texans' underwhelming group of CBs.

  • Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to miss at least one more game while he continues to recover from meniscus surgery. Field-stretching WR Devin Smith (92% snaps in Week 3) fully took over Gallup's role in 3-WR sets last week.

  • Packers TE Jimmy Graham (groin, quad) opened up the week with a DNP and shouldn't be considered a fantasy option ahead of the Packers' Thursday night matchup against the Eagles while he remains a strong candidate for limited snaps.

  • Packers RBs Aaron Jones (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (neck) were each limited in practice Monday. Both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night, although Jones' status as a surefire RB2 is in jeopardy with coach Matt LaFleur's insistence on utilizing both backs in an almost-even timeshare.

  • Colts FS Malik Hooker (knee) will miss multiple weeks. His absence is great news for Raiders TE Darren Waller, who has a team-high 29 targets after two weeks. The next closest Raiders' receiver is Tyrell Williams with just 17.

  • Colts WR T.Y. Hilton re-aggravated his quad injury in Week 3 and should be considered questionable for Sunday. The offense would be expected to utilize a committee approach at the WR position between Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers if Hilton is ultimately sidelined.

  • Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (illness) didn't make it to practice Monday. It's unclear if this is a real problem, or if Ramsey is simply waiting for his trade request to be granted. His absence would obviously be great news for the entire Broncos' passing game, particularly target-hog Emmanuel Sanders.

  • Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) will need to be monitored throughout the week. Williams didn't play last week, while Shady re-aggravated the issue and didn't finish the game. Darrel Williams worked well ahead of rookie RB Darwin Thompson with McCoy sidelined.

  • Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) reportedly isn't dealing with a serious injury. Still, his status for Week 4 is unclear at the moment. Jakobi Meyers would likely see a large boost in snaps and targets if Edelman is ultimately unable to suit up.

  • Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and JJ Arcega-Whitside (heel) are all banged up. Jeffery and JJAW seem to have the best chance of suiting up. The Eagles are tentatively expected to roll with Jeffery, Mack Hollins and Nelson Agholor in 3-WR sets.

  • Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was injured in Friday's practice last week and didn't suit up on Sunday. He could feasibly see enhanced snaps if healthy considering how much trouble Chris Carson has had with fumbles through three weeks.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 4

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Lamont Gaillard

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Bullard

ARI

DL

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ezekiel Turner

ARI

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Peterson

ARI

DB

3 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Bosher

ATL

P

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenjon Barner

ATL

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Grady Jarrett

ATL

DT

Toe

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

BAL

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brynden Trawick

BAL

S

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taron Johnson

BUF

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Kroft

BUF

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Singletary

BUF

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jon Feliciano

BUF

G

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrel Dodson

BUF

LB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Bruce Irvin

CAR

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaan Gaulden

CAR

S

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Foot

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Greene

CAR

T

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bilal Nichols

CHI

DT

Hand

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby Massie

CHI

RT

Vertigo

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Glasgow

CIN

DT

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

B.W. Webb

CIN

CB

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Jordan

CIN

LG

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Lawson

CIN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashard Higgins

CLE

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damarious Randall

CLE

FS

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hubbard

CLE

OL

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Denzel Ward

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greedy Williams

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Antonio Callaway

CLE

WR

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

5 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Gifford

DAL

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Austin

DAL

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Antwaun Woods

DAL

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavier Woods

DAL

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Gallup

DAL

WR

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

RB

Pectorals

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joseph Jones

DEN

LB

Tricep

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Derek Wolfe

DEN

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josey Jewell

DEN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Slay

DET

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Oren Burks

GNB

LB

Pectorals

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Montravius Adams

GNB

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Jake Kumerow

GNB

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Bryan Bulaga

GNB

T

Shoulder

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Kenny Clark

GNB

DL

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Kyler Fackrell

GNB

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Rashan Gary

GNB

DL

Calf

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Graham

GNB

TE

Groin, quad

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Aaron Jones

GNB

RB

Shoulder

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Kevin King

GNB

CB

Chest

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Blake Martinez

GNB

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Jamaal Williams

GNB

RB

Neck

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Will Redmond

GNB

S

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taiwan Jones

HOU

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Senio Kelemete

HOU

G

Wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Williams

IND

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jabaal Sheard

IND

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Leonard

IND

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Hooker

IND

S

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

T.Y. Hilton

IND

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyquan Lewis

IND

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Alexander

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Jack

JAX

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Conley

JAX

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Ramsey

JAX

CB

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyreek Hill

KAN

WR

Collarbone

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Williams

KAN

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

LeSean McCoy

KAN

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

DB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Davis

LAC

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Gordon

LAC

RB

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Henry

LAC

TE

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Virgil Green

LAC

TE

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Williams

LAC

CB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Higbee

LAR

TE

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Blythe

LAR

RG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Aaron Neary

LAR

G

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Albert Wilson

MIA

WR

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Allen Hurns

MIA

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Reshad Jones

MIA

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jomal Wiltz

MIA

CB

Groin

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Nkemdiche

MIA

DL

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mackensie Alexander

MIN

CB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Barr

MIN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Kline

MIN

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Holton Hill

MIN

DB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldon Rankins

NOR

DT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Brees

NOR

QB

Thumb

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shilique Calhoun

NWE

LB

NIR

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt LaCosse

NWE

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Edelman

NWE

WR

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Butler

NWE

DL

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dont'a Hightower

NWE

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Meredith

NWE

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Watson

NWE

TE

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Cody Latimer

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alec Ogletree

NYG

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tae Davis

NYG

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Saquon Barkley

NYG

RB

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Golden Tate

NYG

WR

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Gabe Jackson

OAK

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Liuget

OAK

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nicholas Morrow

OAK

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Brown

OAK

T

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nevin Lawson

OAK

DB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kamu Grugier-Hill

PHI

LB

Knee

-

Ques

FP

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

Calf

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Timmy Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Ronald Darby

PHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

PHI

WR

Heel

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Derek Barnett

PHI

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Andre Dilliard

PHI

T

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Nathan Gerry

PHI

LB

Calf, knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Dallas Goedert

PHI

TE

Calf

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Nate Sudfeld

PHI

QB

Wrist

-

Ques

FP

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

DB

Foot

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vince Williams

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Chickillo

PIT

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vance McDonald

PIT

TE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Neiko Thorpe

SEA

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tedric Thompson

SEA

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ethan Pocic

SEA

G

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Duane Brown

SEA

T

Biceps

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley McDougald

SEA

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DL

3 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin White

TAM

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamel Dean

TAM

CB

Lower leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devante Bond

TAM

OLB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Smith

TAM

DB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Pamphile

TEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Collarbone

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Wesley Woodyard

TEN

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaan Evans

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sharif Finch

TEN

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeffery Simmons

TEN

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Lewan

TEN

T

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Cassanova McKinzy

WAS

LB

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinton Dunbar

WAS

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Colt McCoy

WAS

QB

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

