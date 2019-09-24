NFL Week 4 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley will reportedly miss 4-8 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Wayne Gallman is expected to take over as the Giants' starting RB, but it's unclear if he'll be featured to the same extent as Barkley. Still, Elijhaa Penny is the only RB currently on the roster. Be sure to check out John Daigle's Waiver Wire Report for more information on Gallman.
Falcons RB Ito Smith is currently in the concussion protocol. Devonta Freeman played a season-high 90% snaps in Week 3 with Smith sidelined for all but three plays. Still, he'll likely split work with either Brian Hill or Qadree Ollison in Week 4 if Smith is ultimately unable to suit up. Both Hill and Ollison were inactive in Week 3.
Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is still considered day to day. Frank Gore (63% snaps in Week 3) played well ahead of T.J. Yeldon (37%) last week with Singletary sidelined. Still, both Gore (14 carries, two targets) and Yeldon (eight carries, three targets) were plenty involved.
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 4 and is looking at an extended absence as he deals with a troublesome Lisfranc injury. This means Kyle Allen will once again be under center. The entire Panthers' passing offense is again set up well against the Texans' underwhelming group of CBs.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to miss at least one more game while he continues to recover from meniscus surgery. Field-stretching WR Devin Smith (92% snaps in Week 3) fully took over Gallup's role in 3-WR sets last week.
Packers TE Jimmy Graham (groin, quad) opened up the week with a DNP and shouldn't be considered a fantasy option ahead of the Packers' Thursday night matchup against the Eagles while he remains a strong candidate for limited snaps.
Packers RBs Aaron Jones (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (neck) were each limited in practice Monday. Both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night, although Jones' status as a surefire RB2 is in jeopardy with coach Matt LaFleur's insistence on utilizing both backs in an almost-even timeshare.
Colts FS Malik Hooker (knee) will miss multiple weeks. His absence is great news for Raiders TE Darren Waller, who has a team-high 29 targets after two weeks. The next closest Raiders' receiver is Tyrell Williams with just 17.
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton re-aggravated his quad injury in Week 3 and should be considered questionable for Sunday. The offense would be expected to utilize a committee approach at the WR position between Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers if Hilton is ultimately sidelined.
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (illness) didn't make it to practice Monday. It's unclear if this is a real problem, or if Ramsey is simply waiting for his trade request to be granted. His absence would obviously be great news for the entire Broncos' passing game, particularly target-hog Emmanuel Sanders.
Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) will need to be monitored throughout the week. Williams didn't play last week, while Shady re-aggravated the issue and didn't finish the game. Darrel Williams worked well ahead of rookie RB Darwin Thompson with McCoy sidelined.
Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) reportedly isn't dealing with a serious injury. Still, his status for Week 4 is unclear at the moment. Jakobi Meyers would likely see a large boost in snaps and targets if Edelman is ultimately unable to suit up.
Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and JJ Arcega-Whitside (heel) are all banged up. Jeffery and JJAW seem to have the best chance of suiting up. The Eagles are tentatively expected to roll with Jeffery, Mack Hollins and Nelson Agholor in 3-WR sets.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was injured in Friday's practice last week and didn't suit up on Sunday. He could feasibly see enhanced snaps if healthy considering how much trouble Chris Carson has had with fumbles through three weeks.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Week 4
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ezekiel Turner
ARI
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
3 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
P
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DT
Toe
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
G
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
S
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Foot
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
T
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Hand
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Vertigo
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
LG
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
FS
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
OL
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
5 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Pectorals
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Joseph Jones
DEN
LB
Tricep
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Pectorals
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
GNB
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Shoulder
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
DL
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
DL
Calf
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Groin, quad
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
GNB
RB
Shoulder
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
CB
Chest
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
RB
Neck
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Collarbone
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
TE
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
TE
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
TE
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
G
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Groin
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DL
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
QB
Thumb
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LB
NIR
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DL
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
T
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Knee
-
Ques
FP
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Calf
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Heel
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
PHI
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
Andre Dilliard
PHI
T
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
Nathan Gerry
PHI
LB
Calf, knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
PHI
TE
Calf
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
PHI
QB
Wrist
-
Ques
FP
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
TE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
T
Biceps
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
3 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Lower leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Collarbone
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
T
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-