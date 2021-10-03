NFL Week 4: Inactive players for Saints vs. Giants
The New Orleans Saints announced their inactive players for Week 4’s game with the New York Giants, including starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead — who were each preemptively ruled out on the injury report. Here’s who will be joining them on the sidelines:
New York Giants inactives
OL Ben Brederson (injury)
WR Sterling Shepard (injury)
WR Darius Slayton (injury)
TBD
New Orleans Saints inactives
OL Erik McCoy (injury)
OT Terron Armstead (injury)
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
CB Desmond Trufant
QB Ian Book
DT Montravius Adams
