NFL Week 4: Inactive players for Saints vs. Giants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints announced their inactive players for Week 4’s game with the New York Giants, including starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead — who were each preemptively ruled out on the injury report. Here’s who will be joining them on the sidelines:

New York Giants inactives

New Orleans Saints inactives

  • OL Erik McCoy (injury)

  • OT Terron Armstead (injury)

  • WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

  • CB Desmond Trufant

  • QB Ian Book

  • DT Montravius Adams

1

1

Recommended Stories