NFL Week 4: Early betting lines we like

In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we like and will monitor throughout the week. All lines from BetMGM.

At first glance, the Browns getting 4.5 points seems crazy, but their secondary is a beat-up mess right now. That’s not what you want when traveling to face the Cowboys’ embarrassment of receiving talent. We could see this line moving to Dallas -6 as the week wears on, so the time to take the Cowboys — a public favorite — is probably now.

Yes, the Bills are undefeated, but they are overvalued in the market. They were lucky Sunday to hold on (thanks to a late gift pass-interference call) against a Rams team that had traveled back and forth across the country on consecutive weeks. The Raiders aren’t as bad as they looked on the road against Bill Belichick’s Patriots, and the value is on Las Vegas getting a solid three points at home.

This is the season of the over, and these are two decent offenses. The Steelers’ defense is good, and that should rightfully give you pause. But the hope here is that they’ll lose a little edge on the road, perhaps spurred by the battering ram style of RB Derrick Henry. And this is a matchup of two competent quarterbacks — Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Tannehill — squaring off, which isn’t too common on this week’s board. This number should move, and it would be wise to grab the over before it hits the key number of 47.

