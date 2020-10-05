NFL Week 5: Early betting lines we like

In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we like and will monitor throughout the week. All lines from BetMGM.

The wager comes down to this: Do you think the Giants can score at least 20 points? The Cowboys might have the worst defense in the league, so we think that answer is yes. The concern is that the Cowboys won’t fall behind and then won’t be forced to stage a huge rally, but the offense is good enough to score consistently throughout the game. The play here looks like the over.

The Rams had their off game Sunday in a 17-9 home win over the Giants. NFL teams do this on occasion because it’s difficult to maintain intensity and focus for a full NFL season. Still, the Rams were never threatened and did enough to win. That’s pretty good in our book. The Rams also proved in Week 2 that they can handle cross-country travel with a 37-19 win over the Eagles, and nearly beat the Bills in Week 3 after once against criss-crossing the country. It’s a big number, but the Rams should be able to handle it.

These are two bad offenses. And with Texans coach Bill O’Brien now taking over the play-calling, things will likely get worse for Deshaun Watson and Co. Watson is hesitant to run now for whatever reason, which deletes a key and much needed threat from Houston’s offense. The Vikings have better skill players than the Jags, and Minnesota totaled 54 with the Texans in Houston. This could be a mucky game that goes way under. But it’s a dangerous thought with the way overs have hit this season.

The Jets are the worst team in the NFL. The Cardinals’ stock couldn’t be lower after back-to-back losses. This is the right time to take the Cardinals at value. Jets QB Sam Darnold, who we’re not even sure about because he has no skill players, is banged up, and this is a prime rebound spot for Arizona. Kyler Murray has struggled the past two weeks, and the Jets are exactly what he needs to feel special again. Heck, even Denver’s Brett Rypien could grind out a win and cover against the Jets.

