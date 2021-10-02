NFL Week 4 betting picks: ML, ATS and total picks for Sunday and Monday games

Week 4 of the NFL season is here and one game already happened, with the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21. It was a win for the Bengals, although the Jaguars covered the spread and the game finished Under the projected total of 46.5.

With a bunch of Sunday games slated to be played, plus one on Monday night, below are my betting picks for the straight-up winner on the money line, my picks against the spread and my picks for the total, whether to take the Over or the Under in each game.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons

Money line: Washington (-125)

ATS: Washington -1.5 (-112)

Total: Under 47.5 (-115)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

Money line: (PASS) Bills (-1800)

ATS: Bills -17.5 (-112)

Total: Over 46.5 (-117)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Money line: Lions (+122)

ATS: Lions +2.5 (+105)

Total: Under 40.5 (-105)

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

Money line: Cowboys (-205)

ATS: Cowboys -4.5 (-107)

Total: Under 51.5 (-112)

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

Money line: Colts (+115)

ATS: Colts +2.5 (-107)

Total: Over 41.5 (-112)

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

Money line: Browns (-155)

ATS: Browns -1.5 (-107)

Total: Over 51.5 (-108)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Money line: Saints (-340)

ATS: Saints -6.5 (-122)

Total: Under 41.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Money line: Titan (-250)

ATS: Titans -5.5 (-112)

Total: Over 44.5 (-108)

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Money line: Chiefs (-320)

ATS: Chiefs -6.5 (-112)

Total: Under 55.5 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Money line: Rams (-220)

ATS: Cardinals +4.5 (-108)

Total: Under 54.5 (-112)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Money line: 49ers (-135)

ATS: 49ers -2.5 (-115)

Total: Over 51.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

Money line: Ravens (-117)

ATS: Ravens -1.5 (-108)

Total: Under 43.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

Money line: Packers (-280)

ATS: Packers -6.5 (-110)

Total: Under 44.5 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots

Money line: Buccaneers (-300)

ATS: Patriots +6.5 (-105)

Total: Under 49.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line: Chargers (-175)

ATS: Chargers -3.5 (-102)

Total: Under 52.5 (-112)

