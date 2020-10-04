NFL Week 4 betting: Numbers to know ahead of Eagles-49ers on Sunday Night Football

Betting numbers to know ahead of Eagles-49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are banged up at wide receiver. Greg Ward enters Sunday night’s game as Carson Wentz’s No. 1 target. Plus there’s no Dallas Goedert. Couple that with San Francisco expecting to get Greg Kittle and Deebo Samuel back and you get the Eagles as nine-point underdogs on Sunday Night Football. The line on PointsBet opened last week with the 49ers as six-point favorites.

San Francisco is 2-1 straight up and against the spread this season. The Niners have lost three straight against the spread (ATS) at home while also not covering 7 of their last 10 home games when favored by nine points or more.

The Eagles are 0-3 against the spread and 0-2-1 straight up this season in what was supposed to be the easy portion of their schedule. Perhaps playing in San Francisco (technically Santa Clara now) isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Eagles. According to Rotoworld, the Eagles are 7-2 ATS and 6-3 straight up at the 49ers in their last nine meetings. Additionally, the Eagles are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games when underdogs of nine-plus points. This is the Eagles' first visit to San Francisco since 2014.

Wentz owns the worst passer rating (63.9) amongst starters. He’ll be facing a 49ers defense (third in total defense) that hasn’t allowed a quarterback to throw for more than 230 yards in a game this season. Ironically, Wentz’s over/under for the day is at 230.5 passing yards.

Entering Sunday’s action, his six interceptions are tied with Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins for most in the NFL. Wentz has thrown two interceptions in each of the Eagles’ first three games this season. The odds of Wentz replicating that performance for a fourth straight week are +510 ($10 bet to win $51).

For San Francisco, quarterback Nick Mullens will make his second straight start for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Mullens’ over/under on passing yards is at 263.5. Last week vs. the Giants he torched New York’s defense for 343 passing yards.

As previously mentioned, all signs point to Kittle returning to the 49ers lineup after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury. In the season opener, Kittle racked up 44 receiving yards. His over/under on receiving yards is at 52.5.

The last time the Eagles went winless in their first four games occurred in 1999 when current head coach Doug Pederson was under center. In that same season, the Eagles went 5-11 overall but 10-6 ATS.