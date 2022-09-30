NFL Week 4 betting: Bucs now favored over Chiefs despite KC getting majority of bets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now favored over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Bucs had been slight underdogs to the Chiefs all week. But with Thursday’s news that the game will be played as scheduled in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Ian made landfall to the south of the metro area, the Bucs are now 1-point favorites over the Chiefs. Tampa had become a 1.5-point underdog to the Chiefs on Thursday, but the line made the switch on the same day the game’s location was finalized.

The line likely didn’t flip because of the money on the Bucs. The Chiefs are still getting the majority of money and bets at BetMGM. Kansas City is getting 73% of bets and 57% of the handle. The total has dropped a point to 45.5 and two-thirds of the bets and money is on the under.

The Chiefs do not have the biggest share of bets against the spread. That honor goes to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are getting 85% of bets and 72% of the money as 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints said Friday that WR Michael Thomas would be out on Sunday morning in London and backup QB Andy Dalton could play in place of Jameis Winston as Winston deals with a back injury.

The Arizona Cardinals are getting 84% of bets and 81% of the money as 2-point underdogs at the Carolina Panthers. The line has moved a half-point to the Panthers’ favor despite all the bets on Arizona.

The most evenly-split game for bettors is the Broncos’ visit to the Raiders. Denver is a 2.5-point underdog and is getting 48% of bets and 47% of the money. There’s no close split on the over/under, however. Bettors are very convinced the game will go over 45.5. Over 80% of bets and money is on the over.

That’s the biggest discrepancy on any total in Week 4 as just under 80% of bettors think the total will go under 47 in the Browns and Falcons. Three quarters of bettors like over 45 in the Chargers’ visit to the Texans — the line has gone down from 46.5 — and 74% of bets are on the under in the Bears and Giants. That game has the only total under 40 points at 39.5. The highest total of the weekend is 51 in the Bills and Ravens and that number has bettors split. 54% of bets are on the over while 54% of the money is on the under.