NFL Week 4 best bets: One wager to make for every team

As we head into Week 4, there have already been quite a few surprises this season – like the Minnesota Vikings being 0-3, the Miami Dolphins putting up 70 points on the winless Denver Broncos and the NFC South boasting three teams above .500.

This week’s slate is a good one, with the Dolphins and Bills squaring off in the early window and the Cowboys and Patriots likely drawing a ton of viewers later on Sunday afternoon. In total, there are seven divisional matchups this week, so plenty of rivalries will be renewed.

Our NFL Wire editors picked one bet to make on each team in Week 4, from bets against the spread to player props and touchdown scorers.

Lions at Packers: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Lions: Sam LaPorta over 43.5 yards receiving (-110)

LaPorta is off to a tremendous start, with 18 receptions for 186 yards in his first three games. He’s the first rookie TE in NFL history to catch at least five passes in each of his first two games, and he built upon that with an 8-catch, 84-yard outing in Week 3. The targets from Jared Goff will be there for LaPorta. Now factor in Green Bay playing without top cover LB De’Vondre Campbell, and the 43.5 seems charitably low for a threshold for the gifted second-rounder from Iowa. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Packers: Romeo Doubs anytime touchdown (+120)

Doubs is fourth among receivers in red-zone targets (5) and first in red-zone touchdowns (3) this season. He’s fully recovered from a hamstring injury and should benefit from the return of Christian Watson, especially on red-zone concepts in which defenses must key on Watson’s speed. A favorite target of Jordan Love, especially on back-shoulder targets in the scoring area, Doubs is a good bet to score – or have several chances to score – on Thursday night. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Falcons at Jaguars: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Falcons: Atlanta +3 (-110)

One thing that Atlanta has been good at under head coach Arthur Smith is keeping games close. The Falcons are coming off a rare double-digit loss in Week 3, but don’t bet on it happening against Jacksonville. As frequently as the Jaguars play in London, it’s still a neutral-site matchup. I expect the Falcons to bounce back and keep the game within three points at the very least. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Jaguars: Travis Etienne over 68.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Jaguars offense has struggled to find much rhythm and keep drives moving, but handing the ball off to Travis Etienne Jr. has proven to be a reliable option. They’ve given him 16.3 rushing attempts per game and he finished last week with 138 yards from scrimmage. As Jacksonville looks to settle in and find itself offensively, expect Etienne to continue to be a key part of the formula. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Dolphins at Bills: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins: Dolphins +3.5 AND total points over 45.5 (+125)

Miami has been able to win three different types of games this year to remain undefeated, as they’ve been victorious in a shootout, a closely-contested battle and a blowout in the first three weeks. The constant has been the offense’s ability to score points, with their lowest scoring output being 24 points against Bill Belichick’s. The Dolphins have a strong chance to steal a win on the road at Highmark and remain atop the AFC East, and if they do, or at least keep it close, it’ll probably be a high-scoring affair – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Bills: Bills total points over 27.5 (-120)

Perhaps not the best return on investment, it’s still a very good bet–And if you’re feeling adventurous, parlay this with a Bills win. During the career of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, he has played extremely well against Miami. He always seems to save his best for the Dolphins… especially at home. In five career home games against the Bills’ AFC East rival, Allen has a 5-0 record and the team averages 37.4 total points in those outings. Sprinkle in the fact how high-flying the Dolphins offense has been in 2023? This could be the lock of the weekend. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Broncos at Bears: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Broncos: Justin Fields interceptions over 0.5 (-125)

Fields has thrown 4 interceptions through the first three weeks of the season and he’s now set to face a secondary that includes Pat Surtain and Justin Simmons (assuming Simmons returns from injury this week). If Denver manages to jump out to an early lead on Sunday and forces the Bears to throw to get back into the game, the Broncos’ secondary should be able to force an interception. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Bears: Total points OVER 46

The Bears and Broncos have the NFL’s worst defenses, and they’re each allowing more than 35 points per game. Chicago just allowed 41 points to the Chiefs while Denver dropped 70 points to the Dolphins. Simply put: These defenses are bad. Taking the over at 46 points – even despite the struggles on offense – feels like a safe bet with these defenses back there. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Ravens at Browns: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens: Lamar Jackson over 47.5 rushing yards (-115)

Baltimore’s star quarterback had over 100 yards rushing in the Week 3 loss to the Colts, 54 yards rushing in Week 2, and 38 yards rushing in the season opener. Cleveland has the NFL’s top defensive unit, and even with the Ravens getting Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum back on the offensive line, Jackson will undoubtedly face a ton of pressure. The Browns will get after Jackson, and the dual-threat quarterback will again be forced to utilize his legs to set up the pass. – Glenn Erby, Ravens Wire

Browns: Elijah Moore over 42.5 yards receiving (-110)

The production has not been as explosive as expected for the new wide receiver Elijah Moore. However, the target volume is there as he has had nine targets each of the last two weeks. After Amari Cooper’s monstrous game against the Tennessee Titans a week ago, the attention of the already banged-up Baltimore secondary is going to shift toward him. This should allow for more space for Moore to work with on an already hefty target share. Strictly playing a numbers game on a team whose star running back is out for the season, Moore will continue to receive manufactured touches. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Bengals at Titans: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals: Derrick Henry under 69.5 rushing yards (-120)

Last year during a battle of seven-win teams, the Bengals held Derrick Henry to 38 yards on 17 attempts (2.2 per-carry average). In the divisional round in 2021, they held Henry to 62 yards on 20 attempts (3.1). Besides the changes at safety, this is pretty much that same Bengals defense, this time lining up against what appears to be a weaker Tennessee offensive line. Plus, Henry has received 15 or fewer carries in two of his three games so far this season, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Titans: Joe Mixon under 52.5 rushing yards (-115)

While almost nothing has gone right for the Titans through three games, their run defense, which has been elite the last two seasons, is on track to be that once again this year.

Tennessee’s fourth-ranked run defense has yet to allow a single starting running back to surpass 45 rushing yards in a game. Adding to that, the Titans haven’t given up 53 yards or more to a back since Week 15 of last season.– Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Rams at Colts: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Rams: Tutu Atwell longest reception over 20.5 yards (-105)

Atwell has gone over his longest-reception prop in each of the first three games and if the oddsmakers are going to keep setting it around 20 yards, I’ll keep betting it. His longest reception in each game was 44 yards, 18 yards and 37 yards, with Week 2 being the only close call for this prop. Atwell is the Rams’ deep threat on offense but even if he catches an intermediate pass over the middle, he can turn it into a big gain. With all of the targets he’s seeing while Cooper Kupp is out, I expect him to get plenty of opportunities to make a long reception. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Colts: Zack Moss over 66.5 rushing yards (-115)

Since making his return from a broken forearm in Week 2, there has been zero doubt about who the leader is in the backfield. Over those two games, Moss has taken 90.6% of the running back carries and has rushed for 88 and 122 yards, respectively. The Rams have been solid against running backs to open the season, but they are allowing 88 rushing yards per game to the position. Even with Anthony Richardson expected to return from a concussion, Moss is going to get plenty of work in the backfield to surpass his line. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Buccaneers at Saints: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers: Buccaneers/Buccaneers Halftime/Final (+275)

This one’s quite bold, but as they say, ‘scared money don’t make money.’ The Saints will either be running with an injured Derek Carr or a healthy Jameis Winston at quarterback, and either of those options likely won’t bode well against a Bucs team with a talented defense. The Saints have a good defense themselves, but a weak offense from New Orleans that couldn’t score any points in the second half of its game against the Packers isn’t likely to do much for a full game against the Bucs. I’m calling the shot — Tampa Bay will have this one under control. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Saints: Mike Evans under 59.5 yards receiving (-115)

Marshon Lattimore has been in rare form to start this season and he’s won this battle more often than not – making Evans a tough play this week. Evans managed just 59 and 61 yards against the Saints in two meetings last year, having started a fight that got himself and Lattimore ejected in the first game and ducking Lattimore the second time while the cornerback dealt with an injury. It’s tough to see him reaching those heights again with a downgrade at quarterback and a healthy Lattimore lined up against him on Sunday. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

Commanders at Eagles: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders: Terry McLaurin over 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Eagles allowed over 300 yards passing and seven touchdown passes in the first two weeks. They held the Buccaneers to 133 passing yards last week, though. Terry McLaurin has had plenty of success against the Eagles in his career and, specifically, against Eagles CB Darius Slay. Washington will likely check down more this week to protect QB Sam Howell, but McLaurin will get his targets, including at least one big play. McLaurin should hit the over this week. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

Eagles: DeVonta Smith over 59.5 receiving yards (-110)

DeVonta Smith has 20 catches for 302 yards and has scored two touchdowns in 4 games versus the Commanders in his career. Smith has received at least 39+ yards in every game against Washington, including an 8-catch, 169-yard performance in a Week 3 win last season. With the Commanders focused on A.J. Brown after his 131-yard performance against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Smith has a huge game and goes over 59.5 yards on the day. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Vikings at Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings: Jordan Addison over 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

In his first three games as a Minnesota Viking, Addison has cleared 52 yards in all three of them. Going against a team with a bona fide star cornerback in Jaycee Horn, Justin Jefferson is going to get a lot of well-deserved attention. Addison can take advantage and easily clear that with just three receptions at his 14.2 YPC average. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

Panthers: Adam Thielen over 51.5 receiving yards (-115)

It’s revenge week for Adam Thielen, baby! Ok, maybe it’s not that serious. Despite being released by his hometown team and longtime employer, the 33-year-old has expressed gratitude for his time in Minnesota and seems very much at peace in Carolina. But what is serious are the issues in the Vikings’ secondary, which has already allowed three receiving performances of at least 121 yards and six of at least 51. And Thielen, who’s fresh off an 11-catch, 145-yard outing in Seattle, has himself a good chance to prove that he’s still got it. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Steelers at Texans: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers: Texans QB C.J. Stroud over 240.5 passing yards (-115)

Stroud is averaging 300 passing yards per game and with the Steelers issues slowing down opposing offenses, we will take the over here. There’s no doubt the Steelers pass rush is going to make life hard on Stroud but with his weapons and Pittsburgh’s uncertainty in the secondary, we look for him and Pickett to have big days throwing the football. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

Texans: Race to 20 points – Texans (+160)

While it may have been FB Andrew Beck’s muffed kickoff return for a touchdown that helped Houston reach 24 of 37 points in Week 3, consider the offense built a 17-0 first half lead in Jacksonville. What is to say Houston can’t be first to hit 20 points each week? The Texans are maturing enough to where they can at least build leads. The next step of maturity will be in maintaining them. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Raiders at Chargers: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders: Raiders under 20.5 points (+100)

The Raiders have been one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season. They are averaging just 15.0 points per game and now their franchise quarterback is in concussion protocol. While the Chargers have struggled on defense to start the year, don’t expect this to be the week the Raiders suddenly put everything together. Take the UNDER on total points as the Raiders will be lucky to score 17 in Week 4. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Chargers: Keenan Allen over 85.5 receiving yards (-115)

Allen had a field day last weekend against the Vikings, catching 18-of-20 targets for 215 yards. With Mike Williams sidelined, Allen’s target share should only increase. The Raiders are allowing a 76.6% catch rate on wide receiver targets (31st) with 9.1 yards per target (24th) and a league-high 10.6% touchdown rate to the position, according to Sharp Football Analysis. Additionally, Allen has put up over 85.5 receiving yards in two out of three games this year. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Patriots at Cowboys: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Patriots: Patriots +6.5 (-105)

The spread has the Patriots as nearly a one-touchdown underdog against a Dallas Cowboys team that just got trounced by Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals last week. Good luck with those odds against a Patriots defense that ranks among the best in the league. Dallas’ offensive line is banged up, and the Patriots have a monstrous pass rush with a secondary that is making the best receivers in the league look human. If the Cowboys win, they’re going to have to scratch and claw for that victory. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

Cowboys: Tony Pollard over 70.5 rushing yards (-115)

It’s clear the Cowboys are leaning on Pollard as their new RB1. He has totaled 70, 72 and 122 rushing yards in the club’s three games and he leads the NFL in touches. With Ezekiel Elliott returning to town and the club planning to honor the former star runner, best believe the coaching staff will do what is necessary to prove their faith in their new lead back. Pollard will get his touches and despite facing a tough New England defense will get his yardage as well. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Cardinals at 49ers: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals: Brock Purdy over 0.5 interceptions (+280)

Purdy has not thrown an interception yet this season. The Cardinals have picked off a pass in every game this season. Arizona’s defense has been getting to opposing quarterbacks and they have gotten their hands on 23 passes through three games, the second-most in the league. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

49ers: Christian McCaffrey over 27.5 receiving yards (-120)

McCaffrey’s lack of work as a pass catcher has been a little surprising early in the season. He has 11 catches for only 70 yards through three games after averaging five catches and 42 yards per game through the air last year. Arizona’s pass rush is very good and their ability to get home with four could force QB Brock Purdy into some quick throws to McCaffrey in the short areas of the field. Five or six catches should be enough to get him beyond that 27.5 receiving yards. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Chiefs at Jets: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs: Jerick McKinnon over 14.5 receiving yards (-120)

McKinnon is one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ most reliable pass catchers out of the backfield and has proven to be one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite check-down targets. His speed makes him a threat to break any play for a big gain, and he may be able to convert this bet on a single reception against the New York Jets defense, which will likely prioritize its focus on stopping Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ cast of promising young wide receivers. – John Dillon, Chiefs Wire

Jets: Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

This almost feels way too low. Yes, the Jets have a strong defense and could make a few plays. But, let’s be real. Does anyone think Zach Wilson is going to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes? Heck, the Jets aren’t even the second biggest star at this game this week. After the Chiefs, everyone will focus on Taylor Swift. This game has the makings of a runaway for the Chiefs that a 9.5-point spread feels too good to be true. The Jets may simply be a “Blank Space” on the Chiefs’ road back to the Super Bowl and New York will continue what’s becoming a “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” type season. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Seahawks at Giants: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Seahawks: Seahawks alternate spread, -1.5 (+100)

Despite the spread, Seattle should have the advantage here. Historically the Seahawks have the best Monday night record of any NFL team (28-12) and they have dominated the Giants in recent years, winning five of their last six matchups. On paper they have a better overall roster, a better quarterback and a run defense that has dramatically improved since last season. Anything can happen in a given NFL game, but 1.5 points seems like an easy bet. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Giants: Giants over 0.5 first-half touchdowns (-350)

The Giants have scored just six first-half points this entire season – two field goals in Week 3 against the 49ers – so why would you dare take the over here? Simply put, it’s the law of odds. At some point or another, the Giants are going to luck into a first-half touchdown. The Seahawks may be impressive offensively, but they’re the weakest opponent the Giants have faced this season defensively. Big Blue will come out desperate to start fast and with their offensive line a bit healthier, they will finally manage to put a touchdown on the board over the first 30 minutes. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

