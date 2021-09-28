NFL Week 4 announcers’ schedule
There is a full slate of games in Week 4 despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ visit to the New England Patriots grabbing all the spotlight.
There are plenty of other nice matchups and the announcers’ schedule has the top teams at the best of them.
Thursday Night Football (8:20)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink
1 p.m. ET Kickoff
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and AJ Ross
Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn
Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Lindsay Czarniak
Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (FOX): Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, and Megan Olivi
Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills (CBS): Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (CBS): Spero Dedes and Jay Feely
Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin
4:05 p.m. ET Window
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Shannon Spake
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (FOX): Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Jen Hale
4:25 p.m. ET Kickoff
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson
Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Sherree Burruss
Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m.)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots (NBC): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya
Monday Night Football (8:20 p.m.)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN, ABC): Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters