NFL Week 4 announcers’ schedule

There is a full slate of games in Week 4 despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ visit to the New England Patriots grabbing all the spotlight.

There are plenty of other nice matchups and the announcers’ schedule has the top teams at the best of them.

Thursday Night Football (8:20)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink

1 p.m. ET Kickoff

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and AJ Ross

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Lindsay Czarniak

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (FOX): Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, and Megan Olivi

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills (CBS): Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (CBS): Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin

4:05 p.m. ET Window

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Shannon Spake

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (FOX): Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Jen Hale

4:25 p.m. ET Kickoff

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Sherree Burruss

Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots (NBC): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya

Monday Night Football (8:20 p.m.)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN, ABC): Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters