NFL Week 3: Updated injury report for Saints vs. Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kade Kistner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots released their updated injury report on Thursday ahead of their Sunday matchup. The Saints finally had some good news as C.J. Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams and Pete Werner all returned to full participation.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore still remained a limited participant in practice, and much like last week, his gameday status will likely be a game time decision.

The only player who did not practice was center Erik McCoy who is still dealing with a calf injury.

New Orleans could use all the help they can get and this injury report is step in the right direction.

New England Patriots injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Matt Judon, knee

DNP

Limited

T Trent Brown, calf

Limited

Limited

RB Damien Harris, finger

Limited

Limited

LB Kyle Van Noy, throat

Full

Full

S Adrian Phillips, NIR

Not Listed

DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

DNP

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee

Limited

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Limited

Limited

G Calvin Throckmorton, knee

Limited

Limited

LB Pete Werner, hamstring

Limited

Full

DB P.J. Williams, back

Limited

Full

DE Payton Turner, elbow

Limited

Limited

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf

Full

Full

1

1

Recommended Stories