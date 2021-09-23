NFL Week 3: Updated injury report for Saints vs. Patriots
The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots released their updated injury report on Thursday ahead of their Sunday matchup. The Saints finally had some good news as C.J. Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams and Pete Werner all returned to full participation.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore still remained a limited participant in practice, and much like last week, his gameday status will likely be a game time decision.
The only player who did not practice was center Erik McCoy who is still dealing with a calf injury.
New Orleans could use all the help they can get and this injury report is step in the right direction.
New England Patriots injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Matt Judon, knee
DNP
Limited
T Trent Brown, calf
Limited
Limited
RB Damien Harris, finger
Limited
Limited
LB Kyle Van Noy, throat
Full
Full
S Adrian Phillips, NIR
Not Listed
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
DNP
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee
Limited
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Limited
Limited
G Calvin Throckmorton, knee
Limited
Limited
LB Pete Werner, hamstring
Limited
Full
DB P.J. Williams, back
Limited
Full
DE Payton Turner, elbow
Limited
Limited
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf
Full
Full
