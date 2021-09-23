NFL Week 3: Updated injury report for Saints vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots released their updated injury report on Thursday ahead of their Sunday matchup. The Saints finally had some good news as C.J. Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams and Pete Werner all returned to full participation.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore still remained a limited participant in practice, and much like last week, his gameday status will likely be a game time decision.

The only player who did not practice was center Erik McCoy who is still dealing with a calf injury.

New Orleans could use all the help they can get and this injury report is step in the right direction.

New England Patriots injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Matt Judon, knee DNP Limited T Trent Brown, calf Limited Limited RB Damien Harris, finger Limited Limited LB Kyle Van Noy, throat Full Full S Adrian Phillips, NIR Not Listed DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf DNP DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee Limited Full CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Limited Limited G Calvin Throckmorton, knee Limited Limited LB Pete Werner, hamstring Limited Full DB P.J. Williams, back Limited Full DE Payton Turner, elbow Limited Limited DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf Full Full

