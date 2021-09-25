NFL Week 3 TV coverage maps

NFL Week 3 began Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. There are 14 games on Sunday but 13 in the two afternoon slots.

The Sunday night game on national television is Packers-49ers and Monday night’s game is Cowboys-Eagles.

This week, FOX gets two broadcasts in every market with CBS getting one game in each area.

Which games will be on in your area? The coverage maps for the games are below, according to 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





FOX early games

506 Sports

Bears-Browns will air in most of the country. Those living in the pink areas get that game. The orange are will get the Cardinals and Jaguars. It is a regional game only, showing in just the immediate markets of both teams. The green areas get to see Saints-Patriots. The yellow areas get Washington-Bills, while the blue areas get Falcons-Giants.

FOX late games

506 Sports

There are only two games for FOX in the 4 p.m. ET time slot. the game of the week is Buccaneers-Rams, which will air in the pink area. The blue area gets Seahawks-Vikings. Both games are of interest to Cardinals fans.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and two late games. The early games are Chargers-Chiefs (pink areas), Bengals-Steelers (green areas), Ravens-Lions (yellow areas) and Colts-Titans (orange areas). The two late games are Dolphins-Raiders (blue) and Jets-Broncos (teal).

1

1