NFL Week 3 TV coverage maps

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off with an AFC North battle between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Amazon Prime Video.

No team has a bye yet, so there are still 15 games left on the schedule.

The Sunday night game on NBC will be 49ers-Broncos and the Monday night game on ESPN and ABC will be Cowboys-Giants.

That leaves 13 games in the two afternoon time slots to be played.

This week., CBS gets a single game in each market, while FOX gets a doubleheader.

The Arizona Cardinals play in the late afternoon time slot and that game will air on FOX.

Which games will be televised in your area? Check out the coverage maps from 506 Sports and explanations for each network and time slot.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





FOX early games

506 Sports

There are five FOX early broadcasts.

The game that will air for Cardinals fans in Arizona and everywhere in pink is Ravens-Patriots.

The green areas will see Raiders-Titans. The yellow areas get Lions-Vikings.

The blue areas will have Eagles-Commanders televised, while Saints-Panthers will air where it is orange.

FOX late games

506 Sports

FOX has three late broadcasts. Their game of the week, which airs everywhere that is pink, is Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady — Packers-Buccaneers.

Falcons-Seahawks will air in the green areas and Rams-Cardinals will air regionally in each team’s home TV market in the blue areas.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and one single late game.

The game with the biggest coverage is Chiefs-Colts, an early game airing everywhere that is pink in the map.

The other early games are Bengals-Jets in blue, Bills-Dolphins in green and Texans-Bears in orange.

Their late game is Jaguars-Chargers, which will air in the yellow areas.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire