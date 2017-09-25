NFL Week 3 Superlatives: Bears' Marcus Cooper gets Leon Lett off the hook

We’re unveiling a new feature this season – weekly NFL superlatives. It’s meant to be a lighthearted look at Sunday’s games, as we highlight best dressed, class bully and best leg(s). Here are the picks for Week 3:

Most Likely to Lose a Winning Lottery Ticket: Marcus Cooper, Chicago

Leon Lett, you are officially off the hook! Cooper had a clear path to the end zone after scooping up a blocked field goal against Pittsburgh, but started celebrating around 10 yards too early and had the ball swatted out of his hand. The Bears ended up getting a field goal once the officials sorted out what had happened, but Cooper cost his team in a close game – and now goes down in infamy.

Class Bully: Richard Sherman, Seattle

Not only did Sherman hit Titans’ quarterback Marcus Mariota out of bounds and helmet-to-helmet in the second quarter on Sunday, he hit teammate Bobby Wagner in the process, seemingly harder than he hit Mariota. Titans tackle Taylor Lewan was immediately in Sherman’s face to protect his quarterback, but according to Sherman, Mariota said it was a good hit.

Best Dressed: Cam Newton, Carolina

Really, it might be best to name this one in Newton’s honor. No one gets ready for game days like Newton, and while he sometimes makes us shake our heads with his sartorial choices, he’s still making you look. On Sunday against the Saints, Newton went with a black-white-gray combo, with a hat and Matrix-worthy sunglasses.

