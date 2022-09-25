NFL on TV Week 3: Schedule, injuries, network coverage, live updates, scores and results
The NFL’s Week 3 Sunday slate is here, featuring five intradivisional matchups and a duel between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Jonathan Taylor’s Colts in a game the bulk of the country will see in the early window on CBS, while other markets will get local coverage. The Jaguars visit the Chargers in the lone late game on CBS.
In the late window, the bulk of the country will see Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in FOX’s offering of the Packers at Buccaneers, with local coverage in those markets.
Sunday’s early game schedule
Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Texans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Sunday’s late game schedule
Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX
Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX
Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX