NFL on TV Week 3: Schedule, injuries, network coverage, live updates, scores and results

The NFL’s Week 3 Sunday slate is here, featuring five intradivisional matchups and a duel between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Jonathan Taylor’s Colts in a game the bulk of the country will see in the early window on CBS, while other markets will get local coverage. The Jaguars visit the Chargers in the lone late game on CBS.

In the late window, the bulk of the country will see Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in FOX’s offering of the Packers at Buccaneers, with local coverage in those markets.

Sunday’s early game schedule

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Texans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Sunday’s late game schedule

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Sunday Night Football

49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC