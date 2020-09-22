NFL Week 3: Saints open as narrow favorites over Packers

An embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders is behind them, so the New Orleans Saints are focused on their next opponent: the 2-0 Green Bay Packers. And it’s a game that has bettors buzzing.

In Week 3, the Saints are favored again by the oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook — but only by 3.5 points, with an over/under of 51.5 That projects a final score somewhere close to Saints 28, Packers 24, which feels generous to the New Orleans defense. They did a great job limiting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener, but took an enormous fall backwards in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers has quarterbacked the Packers into back-to-back 40-point games, and the Saints just gave up 34 points to the Raiders. If Derek Carr can move the ball at will against the Saints pass defense (targeting just one receiver, tight end Darren Waller, at the expense of everyone else), what is Rodgers going to do to it?

We’ll see how this one shakes out. But if recent results are any indication, bettors might end up taking an aggressive approach to Week 3’s game.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.