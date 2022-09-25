NFL Week 3 QB Talk: Tua Tagovailoa has Josh Allen's respect as Dolphins host Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needed just one word to praise Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, his counterpart for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup in Miami.

“Beast,” Tagovailoa said.

“I don’t know what else to say about him. I mean the guy runs the ball when he needs to, extends plays with his legs. He can get the ball down the field and he gets the ball to his playmakers. That’s the biggest thing.

“But beast. The guy’s a beast.”

If the Dolphins are going to end a seven-game losing streak against Allen and the Bills, Tagovailoa must turn into a beast to shoulder the offensive load and keep Miami competitive.

Outside of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Allen vs. Tagovailoa is the best QB matchup in Week 3.

Tagovailoa threw for six touchdowns and 469 yards in the best game of his career last week, out-dueling Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

And Allen – who is off to an MVP caliber season with blowout wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans – has taken notice of his AFC East counterpart.

“Tua’s playing fantastic right now which sucks as a Bills fan and for a Bills player to see,” Allen said during an interview on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, an ESPN NFL podcast.

“You don’t want to see your division rivals winning football games, but I’m proud of him for all the adversity and stuff and all the naysayers and stuff like that because I can relate to a lot of that," he said. "He’s playing really good football right now. I hate to see it, but it’s very good for him.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rolls out against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore.

It seems far-fetched now to think of the negative comments NFL scouts, evaluators and pundits said about Allen’s game when he entered the league in 2018.

Great arm, but poor accuracy.

More bust than boom potential.

It seemed justified after Allen started his career with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his first two seasons.

But Allen surely defied all that logic, throwing at least 36 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. He's off to a fast start with seven touchdowns in two games this season.

Now Tagovailoa could be on the cusp of leaving the NFL criticisms behind.

After 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his first two years, Tagovailoa is ready to shed the notion he’s too small, too weak, and he’s unable to drive the football downfield adequately.

Allen would love to see it, too.

Just not this week.

“Every time I have interacted with him, he’s been the coolest, nicest person you could think of,” Allen said. “Again, it’s hard to not root for a guy like that. But it just so happens he’s in our division. Especially when he’s playing against us, we can’t root for that.”

Keep an eye on Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a rib injury. Herbert did not practice Friday and is considered day-to-day, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said.

“There have definitely been improvements,” Herbert told reporters on Friday. “I think the most important thing is just to be prepared for Sunday and do your best, whatever that looks like."

Herbert’s pain tolerance will be tested after he suffered a rib cartilage injury in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15. If Herbert is unable to play, backup Chase Daniel will start.

Three QBs to watch Sunday

Lamar Jackson, Ravens at Patriots: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised Jackson this week and believes the doubts surrounding Jackson’s ability to be a dual-threat quarterback have been silenced.

“Without a doubt,” Belichick said of Jackson's ability to play from the pocket. “I think he's more than answered it.”

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs at Colts: Mahomes is off to a fast start this season, completing 73 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He could be in for a big game against the 0-2 Indianapolis Colts.

Kyler Murray, Rams at Cardinals: Murray looked like the moment was too big for him when he faced the Rams in the first round of the playoffs last season. A pick-six touchdown led to a 34-11 loss, one of the worst games of his career. After a comeback win against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Murray looks to avenge his last outing against the Rams.

A word on Browns starter Jacoby Brissett

Deshaun Watson continues to serve his suspension through the next eight games, but Browns starter Jacoby Brissett has filled in nicely in his absence.

Brissett has done his job: He has taken care of the football (four touchdowns, one interception). He has found receiver Amari Cooper (100+ yards receiving in two weeks). He’s fed running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and relied on his defense outside of a late defensive lapse against the New York Jets in Week 2. He also looks more comfortable with each start.

The Browns could improve to 3-1 next week on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. But the road ahead is even tougher with the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers before Watson’s expected return.

Brissett’s play and leadership will be tested. But he certainly deserves praise for his work, leading the Browns and making the most of his starting opportunity despite the circumstances.

