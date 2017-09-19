NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Chiefs maintain top spot, Falcons move up

The Falcons were less than impressive in a 23-17 win over the Bears to open the season. But Atlanta broke in its new stadium with a convincing 34-23 victory over the Packers on Sunday.
As in last season’s NFC championship game, the Falcons offense had its way against the Packers defense as Atlanta built a 31-7 lead.
The Chiefs also won their home opener, building off their upset of the Patriots in Week 1 by stifling the 1-0 Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Rookie Kareem Hunt again was stellar as the Chiefs hold on to the top spot in this week’s power rankings.
Here are Omnisport’s Week 3 NFL power rankings.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0): Hunt ran for 81 yards and two scores with another 28 receiving yards in a 27-20 win over the Eagles as the Chiefs won their first two games for the first time since 2013. The Chiefs open AFC West play this week against the Chargers.
2. Denver Broncos (2-0): The Broncos steamrolled the Cowboys, holding Ezekiel Elliott to just 8 rushing yards on nine carries. The Denver defense is stout, as usual, but it was the prolific play of quarterback Trevor Siemian that has fans in the Mile High City excited as they head into this week’s game at Buffalo.
3. Oakland Raiders (2-0): The Raiders lead the NFL in scoring after two weeks and will look to keep things going next Sunday, but it won’t be easy with a cross-country trip to Washington, D.C.
4. Atlanta Falcons (2-0): The Falcons struggled with the Bears in Week 1, but cruised past a beat-up Packers team in their home opener. The Falcons have a tough matchup this week in Detroit against a Lions defense that is playing extremely well.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0): The Steelers held on to beat the Browns in Week 1 and shut down the Vikings offense last Sunday. The Steel Curtain should again drop on the Bears this week.
6. Baltimore Ravens (2-0): The Ravens defense has been fantastic in wins over the winless Bengals and Browns. Next up is a trip to Jacksonville before a showdown with the Steelers in Week 4.
7. Carolina Panthers (2-0): The Panthers lead the NFL in total defense, allowing just six points and 393 yards through two games. The Saints offense, however, presents a much bigger challenge than the 49ers and Bills did.
8. Detroit Lions (2-0): The Lions harassed Giants quarterback Eli Manning with five sacks and eight QB hits on Monday. The Pride returns home this week for a big matchup against the high-powered Falcons.
9. New England Patriots (1-1): The Patriots bounced back from their season-opening home loss to the Chiefs to rout the Saints in New Orleans as Tom Brady put up 447 passing yards. The Patriots will take on the Texans in Foxborough on Sunday.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1): The Eagles beat the Redskins in Week 1 before falling at Kansas City last Sunday. But Philadelphia can move to 2-0 in the NFC East with a win over the struggling Giants this week.
11. Green Bay Packers (1-1): The injury-depleted Packers hope to get healthy this week before taking on the hapless Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Look for Green Bay to have a big bounceback game against a Cincinnati team yet to score a touchdown.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0): The Bucs were impressive in their season opener after Hurricane Irma postponed the scheduled opener in Miami. Tampa Bay beat up the Bears, who hung with the Falcons in Week 1.
13. Washington Redskins (1-1): The Redskins rebounded from the Week 1 loss to the Eagles with a solid win over the Rams at the L.A. Coliseum. Things get a bit more difficult this week against the Raiders, but at least the Skins are at home.
14. Tennessee Titans (1-1): After a frustrating loss to the Raiders to open the season, the Titans smashed the Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans offense will be tested this week against a tough Seahawks defense.
15. Miami Dolphins (1-0): The Dolphins won last week, but needed to block a potential winning field goal by a rookie kicker to beat the Chargers. Miami has a tough stretch coming up with a strenuous travel schedule with this week’s game at the Jets followed by a trip to London.
16. Seattle Seahawks (1-1): The Seahawks offense has yet to get on track but will have to find some sort of rhythm this week to keep up with the Titans.
17. Minnesota Vikings (1-1): The Vikings missed Sam Bradford in the loss to the Steelers and hope to get him back for this week’s game against the Bucs.
18. Los Angeles Rams (1-1): Many are giving the Rams more credit for their 27-20 loss to the Redskins than they are for L.A.’s 46-9 win over the Colts to begin the season. The Rams hit the road for the first time this season with a Thursday night game against the 49ers.
19. Dallas Cowboys (1-1): The Cowboys offense was shut down by the Broncos in Denver. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. will hope to get on track this week in Arizona.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1): The Jaguars were one of the more impressive teams in Week 1 with a dominant win over the Texans, but they were thoroughly outclassed by the Titans last week. A win over the Ravens in London would get them on track, but Blake Bortles must play a near-perfect game for that to happen.
21. Arizona Cardinals (1-1): The Cardinals offense has been inconsistent and not having David Johnson in the lineup is a big factor. The Cardinals were able to hit on some big plays in a win over the Colts and will have to find some more to beat the Cowboys.
22. Buffalo Bills (1-1): The Bills nearly pulled off an upset in Carolina, but rookie receiver Zay Jones was unable to pull down Tyrod Taylor’s poorly thrown ball on the final play of a 9-3 loss. Buffalo must find some way to be efficient on offense this week against the Broncos.
23. Houston Texans (1-1): The Texans beat the hapless Bengals last Thursday, but they have not been a very impressive team. A win does not appear to be on the horizon this week against a Patriots team that has beaten the Texans eight of nine times, including six straight dating to 2012.
24. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2): The Chargers have a pair of tough-luck losses to open the season. They’ve lost to the Broncos and Dolphins by a combined five points and welcome the 2-0 Chiefs to cozy StubHub Center this week.
25. Cleveland Browns (0-2): The Browns, who face the Colts on Sunday, opened as a betting favorite for the first time since 2015. But after a game effort in an opening loss to the Steelers, DeShone Kizer looked like a rookie quarterback in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.
26. New Orleans Saints (0-2): The Saints ground game is still nearly nonexistent, but New Orleans will need to find some sort of balance against the Panthers.
27. New York Giants (0-2): The Giants again have the league’s worst rushing offense behind a porous line that has allowed eight sacks in two games. The Eagles defense has eight sacks thus far and will be coming after Manning.
28. Chicago Bears (0-2): The Bears looked OK against the Falcons, despite the loss, but were ripped apart by the Buccaneers in Week 2. Things could get worse this week against the Steelers.
29. San Francisco 49ers (0-2): The 49ers won two games last season, but both came against the Rams — this week’s opponent.
30. New York Jets (0-2): The Jets were embarrassed by their 45-20 loss to the Raiders last Sunday and will look to take out their frustrations on the Dolphins.
31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2): The Bengals are the only team yet to score a touchdown, but it won’t come easy at Lambeau Field against a Packers defense looking to shake off last Sunday’s rough outing in Atlanta.
32. Indianapolis Colts (0-2): The Colts really, really miss Andrew Luck with just 22 points in two games. They are actually home underdogs to the Browns this week.
