NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Chiefs maintain top spot, Falcons move up

The Falcons were less than impressive in a 23-17 win over the Bears to open the season. But Atlanta broke in its new stadium with a convincing 34-23 victory over the Packers on Sunday.

As in last season’s NFC championship game, the Falcons offense had its way against the Packers defense as Atlanta built a 31-7 lead.

The Chiefs also won their home opener, building off their upset of the Patriots in Week 1 by stifling the 1-0 Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Rookie Kareem Hunt again was stellar as the Chiefs hold on to the top spot in this week’s power rankings.

Here are Omnisport’s Week 3 NFL power rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0): Hunt ran for 81 yards and two scores with another 28 receiving yards in a 27-20 win over the Eagles as the Chiefs won their first two games for the first time since 2013. The Chiefs open AFC West play this week against the Chargers.

2. Denver Broncos (2-0): The Broncos steamrolled the Cowboys, holding Ezekiel Elliott to just 8 rushing yards on nine carries. The Denver defense is stout, as usual, but it was the prolific play of quarterback Trevor Siemian that has fans in the Mile High City excited as they head into this week’s game at Buffalo.

3. Oakland Raiders (2-0): The Raiders lead the NFL in scoring after two weeks and will look to keep things going next Sunday, but it won’t be easy with a cross-country trip to Washington, D.C.

4. Atlanta Falcons (2-0): The Falcons struggled with the Bears in Week 1, but cruised past a beat-up Packers team in their home opener. The Falcons have a tough matchup this week in Detroit against a Lions defense that is playing extremely well.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0): The Steelers held on to beat the Browns in Week 1 and shut down the Vikings offense last Sunday. The Steel Curtain should again drop on the Bears this week.

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-0): The Ravens defense has been fantastic in wins over the winless Bengals and Browns. Next up is a trip to Jacksonville before a showdown with the Steelers in Week 4.

7. Carolina Panthers (2-0): The Panthers lead the NFL in total defense, allowing just six points and 393 yards through two games. The Saints offense, however, presents a much bigger challenge than the 49ers and Bills did.

8. Detroit Lions (2-0): The Lions harassed Giants quarterback Eli Manning with five sacks and eight QB hits on Monday. The Pride returns home this week for a big matchup against the high-powered Falcons.

9. New England Patriots (1-1): The Patriots bounced back from their season-opening home loss to the Chiefs to rout the Saints in New Orleans as Tom Brady put up 447 passing yards. The Patriots will take on the Texans in Foxborough on Sunday.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1): The Eagles beat the Redskins in Week 1 before falling at Kansas City last Sunday. But Philadelphia can move to 2-0 in the NFC East with a win over the struggling Giants this week.

11. Green Bay Packers (1-1): The injury-depleted Packers hope to get healthy this week before taking on the hapless Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Look for Green Bay to have a big bounceback game against a Cincinnati team yet to score a touchdown.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0): The Bucs were impressive in their season opener after Hurricane Irma postponed the scheduled opener in Miami. Tampa Bay beat up the Bears, who hung with the Falcons in Week 1.

13. Washington Redskins (1-1): The Redskins rebounded from the Week 1 loss to the Eagles with a solid win over the Rams at the L.A. Coliseum. Things get a bit more difficult this week against the Raiders, but at least the Skins are at home.

14. Tennessee Titans (1-1): After a frustrating loss to the Raiders to open the season, the Titans smashed the Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans offense will be tested this week against a tough Seahawks defense.

15. Miami Dolphins (1-0): The Dolphins won last week, but needed to block a potential winning field goal by a rookie kicker to beat the Chargers. Miami has a tough stretch coming up with a strenuous travel schedule with this week’s game at the Jets followed by a trip to London.

16. Seattle Seahawks (1-1): The Seahawks offense has yet to get on track but will have to find some sort of rhythm this week to keep up with the Titans.

17. Minnesota Vikings (1-1): The Vikings missed Sam Bradford in the loss to the Steelers and hope to get him back for this week’s game against the Bucs.

