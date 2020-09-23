NFL Week 3 picks: Ravens-Chiefs is a game that could define the NFL season

The last time we had a regular-season matchup that looked as good on paper as the Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens next Monday night, it was the Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. That turned out to be the greatest regular-season game in NFL history.

It will be hard for Chiefs-Ravens to live up to the hype, but the NFL can’t give us a better matchup this season.

Any reputable NFL power rankings will have the Chiefs and Ravens in the top two spots, in whatever order you prefer. The Ravens were the best team in the regular season last year. The Chiefs won a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have won the past two NFL MVP awards and either one could win it again this season. With the expanded playoffs, the No. 1 seed being the only one to get the first-round bye and the tiebreaker being head-to-head results as usual, this game could have the biggest single impact on who wins Super Bowl LV.

Yeah, this will be fun.

If you believe the Chiefs are the best team in football, the point spread for this great matchup doesn’t necessarily agree. The spread at BetMGM was set at Baltimore as a 3.5-point favorite and it hasn’t moved. With many questioning the true value of home-field advantage without fans — even though home teams are winning at a much higher rate this season, though we only have two weeks of data so far — the line is a bit surprising. This could be the only time Kansas City is an underdog all season (the other possibilities are at Tampa Bay on Nov. 29 and at New Orleans on Dec. 20), and the Chiefs are getting more than a field goal.

It’s too hard to pass that up, even if it seems that oddsmakers are begging everyone to take the Chiefs. A field goal would be enticing, giving bettors the hook is a great deal on Kansas City. Even though I’ve had the Ravens as my No. 1 team in the power rankings since the end of last year, I’ll take the Chiefs +3.5. It should be a great one.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) will face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) More

Here are the rest of the picks for Week 3 of the NFL season, with point spreads from BetMGM:

Dolphins (+3) over Jaguars

I was probably more impressed with the Jaguars in last week’s near-loss to the Titans than in Week 1, when they were outplayed by the Colts but pulled off the upset. The Jaguars gave a good Titans team a heck of a game last Sunday. The Dolphins haven’t looked good, but they have played the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. I think Miami will at least keep it close.

Patriots (-6) over Raiders

Monday night was a huge night for the Raiders. They got a win in their first game at Las Vegas over the favored Saints. The combination of a possible emotional letdown, a shorter week and the disbelief that the Patriots will be 1-2 leads me to take New England.

Bills (-2) over Rams

Two teams that have been very impressive through a couple weeks. I have been on the Bills’ bandwagon all offseason, and I’m not moving off that now. The Bills very good and I think they continue to prove that here.

Steelers (-4) over Texans

Not sure what the Texans have shown to convince anyone to back them against a Steelers team that has a lot to like. Pittsburgh didn’t blow away the Broncos like they should have last week after Drew Lock’s injury, but I think the Steelers will overwhelm Houston here.

Giants (+4) over 49ers

Two teams dealing with a ton of key injuries. I don’t feel great taking the Giants without Saquon Barkley or Sterling Shepard, but San Francisco is even more beat up.

Titans (-2.5) over Vikings

A trap? Maybe. But I’m falling into it. The Vikings look really bad so far. They’ll have the urgency, at 0-2 against a 2-0 Titans team that has squeaked out both of its wins, but I need to see the Vikings play better before picking them against a team as good as Tennessee.

Washington (+7) over Browns

Story continues