NFL Week 3 picks: Who the experts are taking in Rams vs. Cardinals

It’s been eight years since the Rams lost to the Cardinals in Arizona. Los Angeles has had the Cardinals’ number in the last five years, too, going a near-perfect 10-1 against Arizona since Sean McVay arrived in 2017.

They’ll try to make it 11-1 by beating the Cardinals on Sunday, a game in which they’re favored by 3.5 points despite being on the road. NFL experts like the Rams’ chances of winning, with most of them picking Los Angeles this weekend.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 87% of experts are taking the Rams to win outright. Six teams are more heavily favored by experts this weekend. With the spread factored in, 68% of experts are taking the Rams to cover the 3.5-point margin. That’s a sign of confidence from pundits that the Rams could win by more than a field goal on Sunday.

Los Angeles is pretty banged up coming into this game, but it’s a game that’s still very winnable, especially given the success the Rams have had against Arizona in recent years.

