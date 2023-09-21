NFL Week 3 picks: Will Chargers or Patriots remain winless? Can Packers top Falcons?
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563); season 18-14 (.563). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438); season 14-18 (.438) All times Pacific.
Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Line: 49ers by 10. O/U: 44.
The 49ers look like the best team in the league and they’re at home. The Giants almost lost to Arizona last week before waking up in the second half, and they won’t have injured running back Saquon Barkley.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Giants 16
Chargers (0-2) at Vikings (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: Vikings by 1½. O/U: 53½
Zero wins between these teams, yet this could be the game of the week. The Chargers keep getting burned by big plays, and big plays are the calling card of receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Chargers 24
Titans (1-1) at Browns (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 39½.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson got his big contract but too often looks lost after the snap. The Browns are different without injured running back Nick Chubb. The Titans have a good defensive front and should have success running.
Prediction: Titans 20, Browns 17
Falcons (2-0) at Lions (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 46½.
The Lions should bounce back after losing to Seattle. QB Jared Goff had a bad pick in that game but mostly has been playing well. The Falcons will try to run and might have success, but not enough.
Prediction: Lions 24, Falcons 17
Saints (2-0) at Packers (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Packers by 2. O/U: 42½.
The Packers need running back Aaron Jones, and receiver Christian Watson would help too. Even if those players return, they likely won’t be at full speed. The Saints have shown a killer instinct.
Prediction: Saints 21, Packers 20
Broncos (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Dolphins by 6½. O/U: 47½.
QB Russell Wilson has yet to make the U-turn the Broncos were praying for, and winning at Miami is no small feat. Running back Raheem Mostert looked terrific for the Dolphins last week, another speedy weapon.
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Broncos 20
Patriots (0-2) at Jets (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Patriots by 2½. O/U: 37.
Zach Wilson is trying to hold it together, but the Jets QB is running for his life. The Patriots are significantly better with Bill O’Brien calling plays. Coach Bill Belichick will devise a way to confuse Wilson.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 18
Bills (1-1) at Commanders (2-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Bills by 6½. O/U: 44½.
The Bills are coming off an impressive win over the Raiders, though that Vegas defense is not impressive. The Commanders will put up more of a fight, especially with pass rusher Chase Young back in form.
Prediction: Bills 27, Commanders 23
Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Jaguars by 8½. O/U: 43½.
Jacksonville is significantly better. The Jaguars should be able to build an early lead and have the Texans chasing on the road. It will be tough for Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to keep pace.
Prediction: Jaguars 30, Texans 17
Colts (1-1) at Ravens (2-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Ravens by 7½. O/U: 45½.
The Ravens are banged up but should be able to hang on at home. Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson started the week in concussion protocol, but backup Gardner Minshew keeps them competitive.
Prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 20
Panthers (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Seahawks by 5½. O/U: 42.
Seattle is home and will be facing a fairly solid Carolina defense and an offense that has yet to get on track. Tough place for a road team and rookie QB Bryce Young, who’s questionable with a sore ankle.
Prediction: Seahawks 23, Panthers 17
Bears (0-2) at Chiefs (1-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: Chiefs by 12½. O/U: 47½.
After losing their opener, the Chiefs pulled off a win in steamy Jacksonville and are happy to be back home. The Bears aren’t getting it done on offense, and their defensive coordinator just abruptly resigned.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bears 17
Cowboys (2-0) at Cardinals (0-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Cowboys by 12½. O/U: 43.
It might not have made a difference against the Cowboys, but it was a blow to the Cardinals when they had to put Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker on injured reserve. Dallas just has too much.
Prediction: Cowboys 35, Cardinals 13
Steelers (1-1) at Raiders (1-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4
Line: Raiders by 2½. O/U: 43.
The Steelers were dominant on defense Monday and there’s no reason to think they can’t have a command performance against the Raiders. Pittsburgh’s offense is not special, nor is the Vegas defense.
Prediction: Steelers 23, Raiders 18
Eagles (2-0) at Buccaneers (2-0)
Monday, 4:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 7
Line: Eagles by 5½. O/U: 46.
The Buccaneers are better than many expected and they’ll present a tough challenge for the Eagles. But if Philadelphia can stick with the run, it should be able to control the clock and win.
Prediction: Eagles 24, Buccaneers 20
Rams (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 13, ESPN
Line: Bengals by 2½. O/U: 43½.
The Rams stuck with the 49ers for three quarters, and Puka Nacua again was a sure-handed target for Matthew Stafford. Eventually, Bengals QB Joe Burrow will look like himself again, but Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald also is due.
Prediction: Rams 24, Bengals 21
