NFL Week 3 picks: Will Chargers or Patriots remain winless? Can Packers top Falcons?

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563); season 18-14 (.563). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-9 (.438); season 14-18 (.438) All times Pacific.

Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws the ball during a game against the Rams on Sept. 17 at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: 49ers by 10. O/U: 44.

The 49ers look like the best team in the league and they’re at home. The Giants almost lost to Arizona last week before waking up in the second half, and they won’t have injured running back Saquon Barkley.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Giants 16

Chargers (0-2) at Vikings (0-2)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs a route against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half on Sept. 10 in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Vikings by 1½. O/U: 53½

Zero wins between these teams, yet this could be the game of the week. The Chargers keep getting burned by big plays, and big plays are the calling card of receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Chargers 24

Titans (1-1) at Browns (1-1)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks plays against the Chargers during the second half on Sept. 17 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 39½.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson got his big contract but too often looks lost after the snap. The Browns are different without injured running back Nick Chubb. The Titans have a good defensive front and should have success running.

Prediction: Titans 20, Browns 17

Falcons (2-0) at Lions (1-1)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during a game in Detroit on Sept. 17. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 3½. O/U: 46½.

The Lions should bounce back after losing to Seattle. QB Jared Goff had a bad pick in that game but mostly has been playing well. The Falcons will try to run and might have success, but not enough.

Prediction: Lions 24, Falcons 17

Saints (2-0) at Packers (1-1)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave plays against the Carolina Panthers during a game Monday in Charlotte, N.C. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 2. O/U: 42½.

The Packers need running back Aaron Jones, and receiver Christian Watson would help too. Even if those players return, they likely won’t be at full speed. The Saints have shown a killer instinct.

Prediction: Saints 21, Packers 20

Broncos (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)

Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Chase Winovich (50) after a tackle during the second half against the New England Patriots on Sept. 17 in Foxborough, Mass. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Dolphins by 6½. O/U: 47½.

QB Russell Wilson has yet to make the U-turn the Broncos were praying for, and winning at Miami is no small feat. Running back Raheem Mostert looked terrific for the Dolphins last week, another speedy weapon.

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Broncos 20

Patriots (0-2) at Jets (1-1)

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) after a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 17 in Foxborough, Mass. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Patriots by 2½. O/U: 37.

Zach Wilson is trying to hold it together, but the Jets QB is running for his life. The Patriots are significantly better with Bill O’Brien calling plays. Coach Bill Belichick will devise a way to confuse Wilson.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 18

Bills (1-1) at Commanders (2-0)

Buffalo Bills' Latavius Murray (28) is forced out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the second half on Sept. 17 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 6½. O/U: 44½.

The Bills are coming off an impressive win over the Raiders, though that Vegas defense is not impressive. The Commanders will put up more of a fight, especially with pass rusher Chase Young back in form.

Prediction: Bills 27, Commanders 23

Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver after recovering an errant snap during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 8½. O/U: 43½.

Jacksonville is significantly better. The Jaguars should be able to build an early lead and have the Texans chasing on the road. It will be tough for Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to keep pace.

Prediction: Jaguars 30, Texans 17

Colts (1-1) at Ravens (2-0)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) during on Sept. 17 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 7½. O/U: 45½.

The Ravens are banged up but should be able to hang on at home. Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson started the week in concussion protocol, but backup Gardner Minshew keeps them competitive.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Colts 20

Panthers (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) defends during a game in Detroit on Sept. 17. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Seahawks by 5½. O/U: 42.

Seattle is home and will be facing a fairly solid Carolina defense and an offense that has yet to get on track. Tough place for a road team and rookie QB Bryce Young, who’s questionable with a sore ankle.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Panthers 17

Bears (0-2) at Chiefs (1-1)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Chiefs by 12½. O/U: 47½.

After losing their opener, the Chiefs pulled off a win in steamy Jacksonville and are happy to be back home. The Bears aren’t getting it done on offense, and their defensive coordinator just abruptly resigned.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bears 17

Cowboys (2-0) at Cardinals (0-2)

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jayron Kearse (1) along with other defensive teammates celebrate after an interception against the New York Jets on Sept. 17 in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cowboys by 12½. O/U: 43.

It might not have made a difference against the Cowboys, but it was a blow to the Cardinals when they had to put Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker on injured reserve. Dallas just has too much.

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Cardinals 13

Steelers (1-1) at Raiders (1-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Monday. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Raiders by 2½. O/U: 43.

The Steelers were dominant on defense Monday and there’s no reason to think they can’t have a command performance against the Raiders. Pittsburgh’s offense is not special, nor is the Vegas defense.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Raiders 18

Eagles (2-0) at Buccaneers (2-0)

Philadelphia Eagles' D'Andre Swift during a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14 in Philadelphia. (Derik Hamilton / Associated Press)

Monday, 4:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7

Line: Eagles by 5½. O/U: 46.

The Buccaneers are better than many expected and they’ll present a tough challenge for the Eagles. But if Philadelphia can stick with the run, it should be able to control the clock and win.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Buccaneers 20

Rams (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks for an open receiver against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 17. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 13, ESPN

Line: Bengals by 2½. O/U: 43½.

The Rams stuck with the 49ers for three quarters, and Puka Nacua again was a sure-handed target for Matthew Stafford. Eventually, Bengals QB Joe Burrow will look like himself again, but Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald also is due.

Prediction: Rams 24, Bengals 21





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.