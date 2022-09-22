NFL week 3 picks: Bills take down Dolphins; Bucs over Packers; Rams, Chargers win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back Devin Singletary (26) during a game on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Matt Durisko / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 20-11-1 (.645). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 18-14 (.563). Times Pacific.

Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs against the New York Jets during the first half on Sunday in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Browns by 4 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

The Steelers have issues, from the health of Najee Harris to the unsettled quarterback situation to offensive line problems. Cleveland will run it on a defense that’s sorely missing T.J. Watt.

Prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 16

Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills looks to pass during a game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bears by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Bears had only 11 pass attempts against Green Bay. Do they not trust Justin Fields? Houston is playing surprisingly well and gaining confidence even without a win. Could come this week.

Prediction: Texans 20, Bears 17

Chiefs (2-0) at Colts (0-1-1)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes during the second half against the Chargers on Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

Hard to pick against the Chiefs at this point. Outside receivers aren’t great, but they’re getting the backs involved in the passing game more than Patrick Mahomes has done in the past.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Colts 20

Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half on Sunday in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bills by 6 1/2. O/U: 52 1/2.

Miami is playing well and a good pick in another week, but it’s crazy to bet against these Bills. Their offense is so prolific that it’s easy to forget about the stifling defense. Most complete team in the NFL.

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 21

Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Bengals by 4 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

If not now for the winless Bengals, when? They spent so much on that offensive line yet opponents are still getting to Joe Burrow. In fairness, Burrow isn’t getting rid of the ball quickly enough.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Jets 20

Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen reacts during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Saints looked pretty good against Tampa Bay, but they tend to play well against the Buccaneers. Carolina makes this interesting for a while, but ultimately the New Orleans defense clamps down.

Prediction: Saints 24, Panthers 20

Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Vikings by 5 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.

The Vikings looked so good coming out of Week 1, and then they were shut down by Philadelphia. Detroit plays hard and doesn’t give up on Dan Campbell. Still, Detroit isn’t quite at Minnesota’s level.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 24

Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman takes to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Ravens by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Patriots have Pittsburgh’s number, so not surprising they beat the Steelers on the road. But New England is not very good. The Ravens look as if they’ve found a No. 1 receiver in Rashod Bateman.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Patriots 14

Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passes against the Arizona Cardinals during a game on Sunday in Las Vegas. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

Raiders are coming off an epic collapse against Arizona. Tennessee couldn’t generate anything against Buffalo. Battle of Bill Belichick disciples. Raiders tip the scales with offensive weapons, pass rush.

Prediction: Raiders 23, Titans 21

Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Are the Eagles really as good as they looked Monday? With that pass rush and those corners, they’re going to give everybody problems. Carson Wentz faces his former team and Philadelphia prevails.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Commanders 20

Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert under center during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chargers by 7. O/U: 47 1/2.

As long as Justin Herbert can play, the Chargers will bounce back in this one. That defense is different with a healthy Derwin James. Jacksonville is on the rise, but isn’t quite there yet.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Jaguars 21

Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Rams by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 9-1 against the Cardinals. L.A. is still figuring out who it is. The Rams got a big scare from Atlanta in Week 2, but they’re good enough to win this one on the road.

Prediction: Rams 28, Cardinals 23

Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates with teammate quarterback Marcus Mariota after scoring a touchdown against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Seahawks by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Falcons played hard in the second half last week before falling just short. The Seahawks had a predictable letdown after an emotional win over Denver — and Russell Wilson — in the opener.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Seahawks 21

Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 717.

Line: Buccaneers by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Tampa has a stifling defense and generally does a good job of getting to Aaron Rodgers. Losing Mike Evans to suspension hurts, but Tom Brady still has targets and teams can run on Green Bay.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Packers 20

49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Santa Clara. (Lachlan Cunningham / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: 49ers by 1. O/U: 44 1/2.

The 49ers were still getting in sync with Trey Lance. In short term, they will be better with Jimmy Garoppolo. That will be enough against a Denver team that’s still trying to get its defensive footing.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Broncos 21

Cowboys (1-1) at Giants (2-0)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Marquis Haynes Sr. during a game on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Giants by 1 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Giants are finding creative ways to get yards with Saquon Barkley. They’re at home and facing a Cowboys team coming off an emotional win. Micah Parsons keeps this close for Dallas.

Prediction: Giants 24, Cowboys 20

