NFL week 3 picks: Bills take down Dolphins; Bucs over Packers; Rams, Chargers win
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 20-11-1 (.645). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 18-14 (.563). Times Pacific.
Steelers (1-1) at Browns (1-1)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Line: Browns by 4 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.
The Steelers have issues, from the health of Najee Harris to the unsettled quarterback situation to offensive line problems. Cleveland will run it on a defense that’s sorely missing T.J. Watt.
Prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 16
Texans (0-1-1) at Bears (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bears by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Bears had only 11 pass attempts against Green Bay. Do they not trust Justin Fields? Houston is playing surprisingly well and gaining confidence even without a win. Could come this week.
Prediction: Texans 20, Bears 17
Chiefs (2-0) at Colts (0-1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.
Hard to pick against the Chiefs at this point. Outside receivers aren’t great, but they’re getting the backs involved in the passing game more than Patrick Mahomes has done in the past.
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Colts 20
Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Bills by 6 1/2. O/U: 52 1/2.
Miami is playing well and a good pick in another week, but it’s crazy to bet against these Bills. Their offense is so prolific that it’s easy to forget about the stifling defense. Most complete team in the NFL.
Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 21
Bengals (0-2) at Jets (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Bengals by 4 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
If not now for the winless Bengals, when? They spent so much on that offensive line yet opponents are still getting to Joe Burrow. In fairness, Burrow isn’t getting rid of the ball quickly enough.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Jets 20
Saints (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Saints looked pretty good against Tampa Bay, but they tend to play well against the Buccaneers. Carolina makes this interesting for a while, but ultimately the New Orleans defense clamps down.
Prediction: Saints 24, Panthers 20
Lions (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Vikings by 5 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.
The Vikings looked so good coming out of Week 1, and then they were shut down by Philadelphia. Detroit plays hard and doesn’t give up on Dan Campbell. Still, Detroit isn’t quite at Minnesota’s level.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 24
Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
The Patriots have Pittsburgh’s number, so not surprising they beat the Steelers on the road. But New England is not very good. The Ravens look as if they’ve found a No. 1 receiver in Rashod Bateman.
Prediction: Ravens 28, Patriots 14
Raiders (0-2) at Titans (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
Raiders are coming off an epic collapse against Arizona. Tennessee couldn’t generate anything against Buffalo. Battle of Bill Belichick disciples. Raiders tip the scales with offensive weapons, pass rush.
Prediction: Raiders 23, Titans 21
Eagles (2-0) at Commanders (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.
Are the Eagles really as good as they looked Monday? With that pass rush and those corners, they’re going to give everybody problems. Carson Wentz faces his former team and Philadelphia prevails.
Prediction: Eagles 31, Commanders 20
Jaguars (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Chargers by 7. O/U: 47 1/2.
As long as Justin Herbert can play, the Chargers will bounce back in this one. That defense is different with a healthy Derwin James. Jacksonville is on the rise, but isn’t quite there yet.
Prediction: Chargers 30, Jaguars 21
Rams (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Rams by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.
Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 9-1 against the Cardinals. L.A. is still figuring out who it is. The Rams got a big scare from Atlanta in Week 2, but they’re good enough to win this one on the road.
Prediction: Rams 28, Cardinals 23
Falcons (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Seahawks by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.
Falcons played hard in the second half last week before falling just short. The Seahawks had a predictable letdown after an emotional win over Denver — and Russell Wilson — in the opener.
Prediction: Falcons 24, Seahawks 21
Packers (1-1) at Buccaneers (2-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Buccaneers by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.
Tampa has a stifling defense and generally does a good job of getting to Aaron Rodgers. Losing Mike Evans to suspension hurts, but Tom Brady still has targets and teams can run on Green Bay.
Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Packers 20
49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: 49ers by 1. O/U: 44 1/2.
The 49ers were still getting in sync with Trey Lance. In short term, they will be better with Jimmy Garoppolo. That will be enough against a Denver team that’s still trying to get its defensive footing.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Broncos 21
Cowboys (1-1) at Giants (2-0)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Giants by 1 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.
The Giants are finding creative ways to get yards with Saquon Barkley. They’re at home and facing a Cowboys team coming off an emotional win. Micah Parsons keeps this close for Dallas.
Prediction: Giants 24, Cowboys 20
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.