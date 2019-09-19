NFL Week 3 picks against the spread for Patriots-Jets, all other games

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season has arrived, and there are several exciting matchups for fans to watch and wager on.

The best game of the weekend is a showdown between two of the league's best young quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and Jackson are two of the leading candidates for NFL MVP through the first two games. Jackson, in particular, has silenced his critics by showing off improved passing skills. The Ravens quarterback has thrown for 596 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in two Baltimore victories.

There are a few crazy-high spreads this week.

The New England Patriots are massive favorites for the second consecutive Sunday. They clobbered the Miami Dolphins and easily covered an 18.5-point spread in a 43-0 Week 2 win, and they are 22.5-point favorites in Week 3 against the rival New York Jets. The Patriots are 0-4 all-time against the spread when it is 20-plus points. However, this stat probably won't be enough to stop money from pouring in on the Patriots side of this matchup. New England has won six straight games against New York, and the Jets will be starting their third-string quarterback Sunday.

The other lopsided spread is the Dallas Cowboys being favored by 21.5 points over the Dolphins. Miami is a mess after dropping its first two games by a combined score of 102-13. The Cowboys are 2-0 and have the look of a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

Let's take a look at the latest NFL odds (via the Westgate SuperBook) and make picks against the spread for every Week 3 matchup. Each pick is italicized (Season record: 16-16).

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars



Sunday, Sept. 22

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

Detroit Lions and at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

Cincinanti Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-2)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-8.5)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-22.5)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21.5)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (no line, likely because of injuries)

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Cleveland Browns





























Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago Bears (-4) at Washington Redskins



