NFL WEEK 3: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

The Jaguars and Dolphins kick off Week 3 on Thursday night in Jacksonville, followed up by a full slate of games on Sunday.

Once again, we're picking every game of the week against the spread hoping to make a little money.

The third week of the NFL season presents some of the biggest games of the year so far. Several 0-2 teams are on the ropes and looking to save their season, and the upstart Oakland Raiders are heading to New England to take on the new-look Patriots. To cap off the big weekend, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the past two NFL MVP's vying for quarterback supremacy.

Last week was a solid one for our picks, as we went 9-7 against the spread in the second weekend of NFL football. Let's see if we can improve on that this weekend.

LAST WEEK: 9-7

OVERALL: 15-16-1

LAST WEEK: 9-7

OVERALL: 15-16-1



Jacksonville Jaguars* (-3) over Miami Dolphins

It doesn't get more Thursday Night Football than a Week 3 matchup between the Jaguars and the Dolphins. Billed as a facial-hair faceoff between the bearded Ryan Fitzpatrick and the mustachioed Gardner Minshew, it's tough to tell which of these teams is more ready for primetime. I'll back the Jaguars strictly due to the number of doubters they had coming into the season and the commitment their young stars seem to have in proving them wrong.

Las Vegas Raiders (+6.5) over New England Patriots*

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are off to one of the more surprising 2-0 starts of the young NFL season. Tight end Darren Waller is a matchup nightmare, and the Raiders offense was able to put up 34 points on the Saints defense on Monday night. While I'm not too fond of their chances of winning against New England, getting nearly a touchdown, it's not hard to imagine the Raiders keeping things close and covering.

Buffalo Bills* (-3) over Los Angeles Rams

Josh Allen has found his stride, and the Buffalo Bills look like a team that could really contend in the AFC this year. While the Rams 2-0 start is a nice turnaround after their disastrous 2019, their two wins so far have come over the NFC East, which isn't exactly putting up much of a fight this year so far. And with the Rams heading East for the second time in two weeks, a little travel fatigue could be in play.

Pittsburgh Steelers* (-4) over Houston Texans

It's tough to imagine a more brutal start for the Texans, who played the Chiefs and Ravens to start their year and have to face maybe the best defense in football in Week 3.

Houston could start their turnaround here, but in the recent years, the Texans have proven themselves to be a "darkest before the dawn" kind of team. In 2018, Houston got off to an 0-3 start before rattling off nine straight wins and ultimately finishing 11-5 as division champions. That could happen again, but not before losing to the Steelers on Sunday.

New York Giants* (+4) over San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have to have a breaking point when it comes to the injuries they've suffered. Just two weeks into the season, it feels like every position on the roster has been affected in some form, from Nick Bosa being done for the year to the absences of Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, George Kittle, and more. Even those who can play on Sunday might be hesitant, given how the team blamed their slew of injuries on the MetLife Stadium turf.