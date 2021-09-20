NFL Week 3 odds: Opening betting lines, point spread for every game

NFL odds: Opening Week 3 betting lines for every game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season wraps up Monday night when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown, but for most football fans, attention has already turned to the upcoming Week 3 slate.

There are a bunch of exciting matchups on tap next weekend.

The best of the group is a potential NFC Championship Game preview between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Brady has thrown nine touchdown passes (a career high after two games) in leading the Bucs to a perfect 2-0 record, while the Rams also enter this matchup 2-0 after beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Speaking of the Colts, they'll play the Tennessee Titans on the road in a pivotal AFC South showdown. The Titans pulled off a stunning comeback to beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 2, and thus avoiding an 0-2 start. Oddsmakers have already made the Titans 5-point favorites.

An AFC West battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs should be a high-scoring affair. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are two of the best players at their position.

The New Orleans Saints will make a rare trip to Foxboro to play the New England Patriots. Both teams are 1-1. The Patriots have won five of their last six meetings with the Saints.

Here are the opening spreads for the Week 3 games (matchups without lines will be updated when that info is available) -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (no line yet)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-5)

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns (no line yet)

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions (no line yet)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (no line yet)

Arizona Cardinals (-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills (-9.5)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (-3)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants (-3)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (-11.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (no line yet)

Seattle Seahawks (-1) at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (no line yet)

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4)