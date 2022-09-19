NFL Week 3 odds: Opening spread, line for Patriots vs. Ravens is surprising

Oddsmakers disrespecting Patriots with opening Week 3 spread? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Oddsmakers have made the New England Patriots home underdogs for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots earned their first win of the 2022 NFL season in Week 2, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on the road. New England's offense took a much-needed step forward, totaling 376 yards with two touchdowns, a 9-of-17 conversion rate on third downs and only one turnover. After a brutal Week 1 performance, the Patriots' offensive line was much better versus the Steelers. This unit gave up zero sacks and allowed quarterback Mac Jones to be hit just three times.

Patriots Talk: The Aftermath: Patriots, Patricia get some vindication in Pittsburgh | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Despite the progress made by the Patriots, the Ravens will enter Foxboro as 3-point favorites.

The Ravens held a 35-14 lead going into the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins and lost 42-38. It was a disastrous final 15 minutes for the Ravens defense, which got torched time after time by Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Patriots held that same ultra-talented Dolphins offense to just 13 points in Week 1. That said, New England's defense will have its hands full on Sunday with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 league MVP threw for 319 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, plus 119 yards and another touchdown (a 79-yard run) on the ground against the Dolphins. Jackson is easily the best dual-threat quarterback in the league.

Here are the opening betting lines for Patriots vs. Ravens in Week 3, via PointsBet:

Spread: Patriots +3

Over/under: Over 44 points (-107), Under 44 points (-107)

Moneyline: Patriots +135, Ravens -160

The Ravens have lost four of their last five games against the Patriots, and they've won only one of their last six matchups in New England.

Kickoff for Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium -- which is also the Patriots' home opener -- is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.