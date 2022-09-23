NFL Week 3 odds: Line moves towards Colts despite Chiefs getting majority of money

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a majority of the money bet on their game against the Indianapolis Colts. But the line has moved in the Colts’ favor.

The 2-0 Chiefs opened as 7-point favorites over the 0-2 Colts but the line is now at 5.5 points at BetMGM despite the Chiefs getting 74% of bets and 66% of the handle. The game is the most-bet at the sportsbook so far ahead of Week 3 of the NFL season.

It’s rare to see a game move in the underdog’s favor when the favorite is getting the majority of the money. But perhaps oddsmakers are bullish on a Colts cover after news that receivers Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce both practiced this week. Pittman missed Week 2 and could be a gametime decision ahead of the noon kickoff.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The total has jumped up a point as well to 50.5 despite most of the money being on the under. Over 60% of bets and money is on the under.

While KC is getting a lot of money against the Colts, there are other teams getting a bigger percentage of the cash in their games. The most overwhelming choice of bettors is the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy is getting 94% of the money on 83% of the bets as a 6-point favorite over the New York Jets. The line opened at 4.5 points as the Bengals look to avoid an 0-3 start.

Bettors are liking the Detroit Lions. Detroit is getting six points at the Minnesota Vikings and 80% of bets and 85% of the money is on the Lions to cover that spread.

The line has also totally flipped in Denver for Sunday Night Football thanks to bettors’ love of the 49ers. San Francisco opened as a 1.5-point underdog ahead of the game and is now a 1.5-point favorite. Nearly 80% of the cash is backing San Francisco and the three points of line movement is the biggest of any Week 3 game so far.

Overs aren’t nearly as popular a play in Week 3

Bettors really liked the over in Week 2 and got burned as a bunch of unders hit. They seem to have learned their lesson in Week 3 as the over is getting the most money in seven games so far.

The biggest discrepancy favoring the over is in Minnesota where 83% of bettors like the total to be more than 52.5 points. The total is the same for Buffalo’s game at Miami and 80% of the money is backing the over.

Conversely, 90% of the money is on under 42 in Seattle for the Falcons’ trip to the Seahawks. That money is coming on 78% of bets. Wagers on the 47.5-point total in the Eagles’ visit to the Commanders are split 50/50 but the under is getting 76% of the cash.