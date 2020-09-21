NFL Week 3 odds: An early look at Eagles vs. Bengals spread

An early look at Eagles-Bengals spread, plus a discouraging stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The first two Eagles games have not gone according to plan. After entering both games against Washington and the Rams as favorites, the Eagles ended up with losses straight up and against the spread (ATS).

This is the 10th time since 1978 the Eagles have started the season 0-2 (excluding the 1982 and 1987 strikes seasons). In the third game of those prior nine seasons, the Eagles have gone 6-3 straight up and 7-2 ATS.

So here come the Cincinnati Bengals. Those same Bengals have also started the 2020 season with two straight losses (1-1 ATS). It’s important to note both of Cincinnati’s games have come within a half-point of the point spread.

Despite the Eagles looking woeful thus far and the Bengals playing with a little more life, the Birds have opened as 6.5-point favorites at home versus Cincinnati per PointsBet. The Bengals shouldn’t be a cakewalk by any means thanks in part to the play of this year’s overall top draft pick, Joe Burrow. Entering Lincoln Financial Field is not nearly as daunting without the Philly faithful in the stands.

Eagles fans, take a look at this (or maybe you shouldn’t): The Birds are 0-11 all-time ATS versus the Bengals and just 3-7-1 against Cincinnati straight up. This stat seems like it can’t be possible considering the Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since 1990 and have just five postseason wins in its history. Just a little more misery added on this miserable Monday after another Eagles loss.