NFL Week 3 Local Headlines: Game-winning field goal a blur to Eagles hero Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott kicked his way into Eagles' folklore and he also features in our look at the some of the top headlines from Week 3.

The narrative heading into Week 3 of the NFL season surrounded protests during the national anthem in the wake of controversial comments by President Donald Trump.

But, while the protests took place on a scale previously not seen on an NFL sideline, the actual games stole a fair share of the limelight as Week 3 provided the best games of the season so far.

Here we look at some of the best headlines from Sunday's slate.

"Kind of a blur"— That was how Eagles kicker Jake Elliott described his incredible game-winning 61-yard field goal against the Giants. "I don't really know. All I know is that the ball was in the air for a really long time and [it was] real close to that right upright," he said.

Lions "hosed" by refs — Detroit defensive end Cornelius Washington kept his time with reporters in the locker room brief, but his one sentence got right to the point after Golden Tate saw a touchdown overturned on the final play of the Lions' 30-26 loss to the Falcons. "The only thing I have to say is that we got hosed by the refs," said Washington.

Cooper thought he was clear — The award for bone-headed play of the day went to Marcus Cooper, after he slowed down on the 15-yard line when returning a blocked field goal in the Bears' 23-17 victory against the Steelers, only to see the ball punched out by Vance McDonald before he reached the end zone. "That was just a mistake on my part. I didn't think anybody was that close to me," said Cooper, whose spacial awareness clearly needs work.

Eluemunor makes tearful Wembley debut — Ravens rookie offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor made his debut in his British homeland at Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars and said of his experience: "When I first got here and I walked outside, I teared up a little bit." Sadly for Baltimore, there was plenty about their performance to make fans cry as the Ravens were stunningly stomped 44-7 by Jacksonvile.

Sherman: Protest needs to be whole team — Perhaps the most striking protest came in Tennessee, as neither the Titans nor the Seahawks emerged for the national anthem. Afterward, Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman explained: "It [the protest] doesn't show the kind of power unless it's the entire team."

"I'm no SOB" — The words of Browns rookie DeShone Kizer in response to Trump's remarks at a rally in Alabama on Friday. "I plan on continuing forward and doing whatever I can from my position to promote the equality that's needed in this country," he added.

Bowles not focused on draft position — The Jets' surprise 20-6 win over the Dolphins ensured they will not be an 0-16 candidate. However, it may not help their draft positioning going forward. Coach Todd Bowles, though, is not worried about that. "We block all that stuff out. We're trying to win ball games because we want to get to the Super Bowl," Bowles said. Not sure whether he kept a straight face while doing so.

"I'm a dog, so I acted like a dog" — Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his first of two touchdowns for the Giants by walking like a dog and lifting his leg, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. His explanation was as odd as the celebration. "I don’t know … I was in the end zone, I scored a touchdown — I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog," Beckham said. "I don't know if the rule book said, 'You can’t hike your leg.'"

Carr takes the blame — Derek Carr threw for just 118 yards and a touchdown and tossed two interceptions as the Raiders were soundly beaten 27-10 by the Redskins on "Sunday Night Football," and took full responsibility for Oakland's primetime no-show. "Put all the blame on me. It's my fault," Carr said. "Everybody wants to pat you on the back when you win. You have to own it when you don't. Put it all on me. I'll be all right."

"We should be untouchable" — The Redskins were magnificent on both sides of the ball, and linebacker Martrell Spaight sees little that can stop them if they perform like that consistently. "I know we've got a great defense, hell, a great team. I feel that if we click on all cylinders that, man, we should be untouchable," Spaight said. Next up for Washington, the 3-0 Chiefs, who certainly have what it takes to dent Spaight's confidence.