NFL Week 3 live updates: TV schedule, predictions, picks and what you need to know

As the 2023 NFL season enters Week 3, there are still nine teams looking for their first win, while another nine squads have yet to lose.

One unblemished team is guaranteed to head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record as the winner of the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain perfect.

Meanwhile, one winless team is bound for an 0-3 start when the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the start of the 2019 season, only one team out of 32 that started a season 0-2 has gone on to make the postseason, something both the Vikings and Chargers did last year.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.

What NFL games are showing today?

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for all of Sunday’s NFL action.

NFL picks Week 3

NFL Week 3 odds

Colts at Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds

The Ravens are favorites to defeat the Colts, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Ravens (-8)

Moneyline: Ravens (-400); Colts (+300)

Over/under: 44.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 23, Colts 19

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 26, Colts 16

Victoria Hernandez: Ravens 24, Colts 17

Jordan Mendoza: Ravens 27, Colts 16

Titans at Browns: Predictions, picks and odds

The Browns are favorites to defeat the Titans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Browns (-3)

Moneyline: Browns (-165); Titans (+140)

Over/under: 40

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 22, Browns 17

Tyler Dragon: Titans 21, Browns 17

Victoria Hernandez: Browns 23, Titans 21

Jordan Mendoza: Browns 22, Titans 20

Falcons at Lions: Predictions, picks and odds

The Lions are favorites to defeat the Falcons, according to BetMGM.

Spread: Lions (-3)

Moneyline: Lions (-165); Falcons (+140)

Over/under: 46.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 28, Falcons 23

Tyler Dragon: Lions 24, Falcons 17

Victoria Hernandez: Lions 24, Falcons 20

Jordan Mendoza: Lions 28, Falcons 24

Saints at Packers: Predictions, picks and odds

The Lions are favorites to defeat the Seahawks, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Packers (-2)

Moneyline: Packers (-125); Saints (+105)

Over/under: 42.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 20, Packers 18

Tyler Dragon: Saints 24, Packers 21

Victoria Hernandez: Packers 23, Saints 20

Jordan Mendoza: Packers 26, Saints

Texans at Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds

The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds

Spread: Jaguars (-9.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-450); Texans (+350)

Over/under: 44

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 24, Texans 10

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 27, Texans 12

Victoria Hernandez: Jaguars 20, Texans 12

Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars 34, Texans 17

Broncos at Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds

The Dolphins are favorites to defeat the Broncos, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Dolphins (-6.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-300); Broncos (+230)

Over/under: 48

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 29, Broncos 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 28, Broncos 20

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins 28, Broncos 20

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 31, Broncos 23

Chargers at Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds

The Chargers are favorites to defeat the Vikings, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Chargers (-1)

Moneyline: Chargers (-110); Vikings (-110)

Over/under: 54

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 26, Chargers 23

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 25, Vikings 23

Victoria Hernandez: Chargers 28, Vikings 24

Jordan Mendoza: Chargers 33, Vikings 30

Patriots at Jets: Predictions, picks and odds

The Patriots are favorites to defeat the Jets, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Patriots (-3)

Moneyline: Patriots (-155); Jets (+130)

Over/under: 37

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Patriots 17, Jets 10

Tyler Dragon: Patriots 20, Jets 16

Victoria Hernandez: Jets 17, Patriots 13

Jordan Mendoza: Patriots 17, Jets 12

Bills at Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds

The Bills are favorites to defeat the Commanders, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Bills (-6.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-275); Commanders (+220)

Over/under: 44.5

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 30, Commanders 22

Tyler Dragon: Bills 28, Commanders 20

Victoria Hernandez: Bills 30, Commanders 20

Jordan Mendoza: Bills 31, Commanders 23

Who is the highest-paid NFL player?

The NFL's top 15 players in average annual salary are all quarterbacks, according to OverTheCap.com. As Joe Burrow proved in his new deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, teams place a huge priority on having a top-flight QB under center. Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract extension made him the league's highest paid player at a staggering average annual value of $55 million. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league after signing a five-year, $170 million extension.

Who are the highest paid NFL players at each position?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 3 live updates: Games today, picks, predictions, odds, scores