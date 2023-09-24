NFL Week 3 live updates: TV schedule, predictions, picks and what you need to know
As the 2023 NFL season enters Week 3, there are still nine teams looking for their first win, while another nine squads have yet to lose.
One unblemished team is guaranteed to head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record as the winner of the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain perfect.
Meanwhile, one winless team is bound for an 0-3 start when the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the start of the 2019 season, only one team out of 32 that started a season 0-2 has gone on to make the postseason, something both the Vikings and Chargers did last year.
If you’re looking for Week 3 picks, we got you covered here. In desperate need of a complete NFL Week 3 TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.
USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along.
What NFL games are showing today?
Here are the kickoff times and TV info for all of Sunday’s NFL action.
NFL picks Week 3
The NFL's 104th season is off and running, and USA TODAY Sports’ panel of resident NFL experts have made their Week 3 picks. Check them out here.
NFL Week 3 odds
The top NFL betting apps list the New Orleans Saints as one of the best bets for NFL Week 3 after starting the season 2-0. The Saints are 2-point road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.
There is also significant interest surrounding the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has some of the best NFL MVP betting odds (+1600) in 2023, but the team has struggled. The Chargers entered the season with some of the best early Super Bowl betting odds, but have since faded (+3000).
Other action includes the Washington Commanders — one of the most popular NFL future bets after a surprising 2-0 start — taking on the Buffalo Bills as 6.5-point home favorites.
All odds provided by BetMGM
Colts at Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds
The Ravens are favorites to defeat the Colts, according to BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Ravens (-8)
Moneyline: Ravens (-400); Colts (+300)
Over/under: 44.5
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 23, Colts 19
Tyler Dragon: Ravens 26, Colts 16
Victoria Hernandez: Ravens 24, Colts 17
Jordan Mendoza: Ravens 27, Colts 16
Titans at Browns: Predictions, picks and odds
The Browns are favorites to defeat the Titans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Browns (-3)
Moneyline: Browns (-165); Titans (+140)
Over/under: 40
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 22, Browns 17
Tyler Dragon: Titans 21, Browns 17
Victoria Hernandez: Browns 23, Titans 21
Jordan Mendoza: Browns 22, Titans 20
Falcons at Lions: Predictions, picks and odds
The Lions are favorites to defeat the Falcons, according to BetMGM.
Spread: Lions (-3)
Moneyline: Lions (-165); Falcons (+140)
Over/under: 46.5
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 28, Falcons 23
Tyler Dragon: Lions 24, Falcons 17
Victoria Hernandez: Lions 24, Falcons 20
Jordan Mendoza: Lions 28, Falcons 24
Saints at Packers: Predictions, picks and odds
The Lions are favorites to defeat the Seahawks, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Packers (-2)
Moneyline: Packers (-125); Saints (+105)
Over/under: 42.5
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 20, Packers 18
Tyler Dragon: Saints 24, Packers 21
Victoria Hernandez: Packers 23, Saints 20
Jordan Mendoza: Packers 26, Saints
Texans at Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds
The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds
Spread: Jaguars (-9.5)
Moneyline: Jaguars (-450); Texans (+350)
Over/under: 44
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 24, Texans 10
Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 27, Texans 12
Victoria Hernandez: Jaguars 20, Texans 12
Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars 34, Texans 17
Broncos at Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds
The Dolphins are favorites to defeat the Broncos, according to BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Dolphins (-6.5)
Moneyline: Dolphins (-300); Broncos (+230)
Over/under: 48
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 29, Broncos 20
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 28, Broncos 20
Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins 28, Broncos 20
Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 31, Broncos 23
Chargers at Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds
The Chargers are favorites to defeat the Vikings, according to BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Chargers (-1)
Moneyline: Chargers (-110); Vikings (-110)
Over/under: 54
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 26, Chargers 23
Tyler Dragon: Chargers 25, Vikings 23
Victoria Hernandez: Chargers 28, Vikings 24
Jordan Mendoza: Chargers 33, Vikings 30
Patriots at Jets: Predictions, picks and odds
The Patriots are favorites to defeat the Jets, according to BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Patriots (-3)
Moneyline: Patriots (-155); Jets (+130)
Over/under: 37
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Patriots 17, Jets 10
Tyler Dragon: Patriots 20, Jets 16
Victoria Hernandez: Jets 17, Patriots 13
Jordan Mendoza: Patriots 17, Jets 12
Bills at Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds
The Bills are favorites to defeat the Commanders, according to BetMGM NFL odds.
Spread: Bills (-6.5)
Moneyline: Bills (-275); Commanders (+220)
Over/under: 44.5
USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:
Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 30, Commanders 22
Tyler Dragon: Bills 28, Commanders 20
Victoria Hernandez: Bills 30, Commanders 20
Jordan Mendoza: Bills 31, Commanders 23
Who is the highest-paid NFL player?
The NFL's top 15 players in average annual salary are all quarterbacks, according to OverTheCap.com. As Joe Burrow proved in his new deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, teams place a huge priority on having a top-flight QB under center. Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract extension made him the league's highest paid player at a staggering average annual value of $55 million. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league after signing a five-year, $170 million extension.
Here’s the complete list of the league’s highest-paid players.
Who are the highest paid NFL players at each position?
We have a complete list at every position:
