NFL Week 3 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) reportedly re-aggravated the same issue he was dealing with in the preseason. The Panthers are calling him day-to-day, but his absence at practice Tuesday isn't a good sign for his potential to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Backup QB Kyle Allen will draw the start if Newton is ultimately sidelined. The switch under center shouldn't impact Christian McCaffrey's workhorse role, while D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel could potentially benefit from the potential for enhanced downfield accuracy.

  • Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is considered day-to-day. Frank Gore is locked in as this offense's early-down grinder, so look for T.J. Yeldon to work as the pass-down and change-of-pace back if Singletary is ultimately sidelined. Yeldon caught 55-of-78 targets for 487 yards and four touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2018.

  • Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Coach Jason Garrett confirmed that former 2015 second-round WR Devin Smith will receive more reps during Gallup's absence. Smith possesses elite field-stretching ability when healthy and caught all three of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins in Week 2.

  • Colts LB Darius Leonard (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Leonard's 163 tackles in 2018 trailed only Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis for the highest single-season total among all rookies since 2000. His absence would be great news for the entire Falcons Offense.

  • Jaguars WRs Marqise Lee (knee), D.J. Chark (ankle) and Chris Conley (hip) are each banged up, but the latter two receivers are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Titans. Lee would likely work behind each of Chark, Conley and Dede Westbrook as the offense's No. 4 WR if he's able to play. Chark has emerged as the offense's No. 1 pass-game option after two weeks. His average of 3.1 yards per route run is the seventh-highest mark among all WRs with at least five targets this season (PFF).

  • Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) are each banged up, which could perhaps lead to an enhanced role for rookie RB Darwin Thompson against the Ravens. The good news is neither injury appears to be serious: Williams is dealing with a knee contusion, while Shady's MRI came back clean. Ultimately, the whole group needs to do a better job on the ground, as the Chiefs converted 22 carries into just 31 scoreless yards against the Raiders in Week 2.

  • Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb) is reportedly slated to miss six weeks with a torn thumb ligament. Teddy Bridgewater be under center for the Saints' Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, but don't be surprised if Taysom Hill also sees an enhanced role at both quarterback and slot WR. Bridgewater's target distribution after replacing Brees was as follows: Michael Thomas (11 targets), Jared Cook (5), Taysom Hill (3), Alvin Kamara (3), Tre'Quan Smith (2), Latavius Murray (1), Zach Line (1) and Deonte Harris (1).

  • Giants WRs Sterling Shepard (concussion), Cody Latimer (concussion) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) could all be sidelined for No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones' NFL debut. Look for the Giants' passing offense to continue to flow through TE Evan Engram and RB Saquon Barkley, while Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones should each see plenty of snaps out wide.

  • Jets QB Sam Darnold (mono) is reportedly hopeful to make his return following the Jets' Week 4 bye. The absence of backup QB Trevor Siemian (ankle, IR) means that Luke Falk will start for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Patriots. Falk's target distribution after replacing Siemian in Week 2 was as follows: Le'Veon Bell (8 targets), Robby Anderson (6), Jamison Crowder (5), Ty Montgomery (3), Josh Bellamy (2) and Ryan Griffin (1)

  • Raiders RB Josh Jacobs' (groin) status is up in the air ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Vikings. He's better approached as a lower-end RB2 in this tough draw, particularly when considering Derek Carr and company seemingly don't have much of a plan to feature his pass-catching skills. Overall, Jacobs (26 snaps, 0 targets in Week 2) worked well behind both Jalen Richard (10 snaps, 3 targets) as well as DeAndre Washington (6 snaps, 2 targets) as a receiver last Sunday against the Chiefs.

  • Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (hip) will reportedly play through his hip pointer and suit up Sunday against the Vikings. He's emerged as Derek Carr's No. 1 WR through two weeks, catching 11-of-14 targets for 151 yards and a pair of scores. Still, Week 3 presents a tough road spot and a likely shadow date with stud CB Xavier Rhodes.

  • Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) as well as TE Dallas Goedert (calf) should be considered questionable for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Lions. Jeffery seems least likely to play out of the group. Each of JJ Arcega-Whiteside (93% snaps in Week 2), Mack Hollins (85%) and Zach Ertz (100%) played enhanced roles in Week 2 due to these injuries.

  • Steelers RB James Conner (knee) said that he's confident he'll suit up Sunday against the 49ers. Still, it seems likely he'll be entering the game at less than 100%. It wouldn't be surprising to see both Jaylen Samuels and to a lesser extent Benny Snell receive more work in Week 3 even if Conner is ultimately able to suit up.

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this week. Mason Rudolph will take over under center for the team's Week 3 matchup against the 49ers and beyond. Rudolph's target distribution in Week 2 was as follows: JuJu Smith-Schuster (5 targets), Vance McDonald (5), Diontae Johnson (3), James Conner (2), James Washington (1), Jaylen Samuels (1), Ryan Switzer (1), Donte Moncrief (1) and Xavier Grimble (1).

  • Titans QB Marcus Mariota (quad) is expected to suit up Thursday night against the Jaguars after practicing in full on Tuesday. He remains a thin fantasy play in all formats considering he threw just 24 and 28 passes in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Week 3

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Lamont Gaillard

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Bullard

ARI

DL

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Peterson

ARI

DB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Gono

ATL

T

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kaleb McGary

ATL

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

BAL

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brynden Trawick

BAL

S

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taron Johnson

BUF

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Kroft

BUF

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Roberts

BUF

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Singletary

BUF

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrel Dodson

BUF

LB

5 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Bruce Irvin

CAR

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaan Gaulden

CAR

S

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bilal Nichols

CHI

DT

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trayveon Williams

CIN

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

B.W. Webb

CIN

CB

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Jordan

CIN

LG

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Smith

CIN

LT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Lawson

CIN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashard Higgins

CLE

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dontrell Hilliard

CLE

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adarius Taylor

CLE

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damarious Randall

CLE

FS

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Antonio Callaway

CLE

WR

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

6 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Gifford

DAL

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Austin

DAL

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Antwaun Woods

DAL

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavier Woods

DAL

S

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Gallup

DAL

WR

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

RB

Pectorals

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Todd Davis

DEN

LB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joseph Jones

DEN

LB

Tricep

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jarrad Davis

DET

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Decker

DET

LT

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Oren Burks

GNB

LB

Pectorals

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ka'dar Hollman

GNB

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darrius Shepherd

GNB

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darnell Savage

GNB

S

Shin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Mancz

HOU

C

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taiwan Jones

HOU

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Senio Kelemete

HOU

G

Wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Laremy Tunsil

HOU

LT

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Williams

IND

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jabaal Sheard

IND

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Leonard

IND

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Pierre Desir

IND

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Spencer Ware

IND

RB

Ankle

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Cedric Ogbuehi

JAX

OL

Hamstring

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Cam Robinson

JAX

LT

Knee

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Yannick Ngakoue

JAX

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

A.J. Bouye

JAX

CB

Hip

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

D.J. Alexander

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

DJ Chark

JAX

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Chris Conley

JAX

WR

Hip

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Josh Robinson

JAX

CB

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Ronnie Harrison

JAX

S

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyreek Hill

KAN

WR

Collarbone

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

LeSean McCoy

KAN

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Williams

KAN

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

DB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Davis

LAC

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jatavis Brown

LAC

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Gordon

LAC

RB

Holdout

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Henry

LAC

TE

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Williams

LAC

CB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Higbee

LAR

TE

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Blythe

LAR

RG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Aaron Neary

LAR

G

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Albert Wilson

MIA

WR

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Harris

MIA

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Reshad Jones

MIA

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Nkemdiche

MIA

DL

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hughes

MIN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mackensie Alexander

MIN

CB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Pat Elflein

MIN

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Holton Hill

MIN

DB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldon Rankins

NOR

DT

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andrus Peat

NOR

LG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Brees

NOR

QB

Thumb

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Cannon

NWE

T

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Bolden

NWE

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Meredith

NWE

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Watson

NWE

TE

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cody Latimer

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Slayton

NYG

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Dickerson

NYG

TE

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Golden Tate

NYG

WR

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinnen Williams

NYJ

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Demaryius Thomas

NYJ

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Jenkins

NYJ

LB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Darnold

NYJ

QB

Illness

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Copeland

NYJ

LB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Shepherd

NYJ

DL

5 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Gabe Jackson

OAK

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Liuget

OAK

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Nelson

OAK

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Jacobs

OAK

RB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Brown

OAK

OT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrell Williams

OAK

WR

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nevin Lawson

OAK

DB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Nate Sudfeld

PHI

QB

Wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kamu Grugier-Hill

PHI

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dallas Goedert

PHI

TE

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Timmy Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

DB

Foot

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Vince Williams

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Chickillo

PIT

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Haden

PIT

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Moore

SEA

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joey Hunt

SEA

C

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ezekiel Ansah

SEA

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Poona Ford

SEA

DT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Neiko Thorpe

SEA

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tedric Thompson

SEA

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DL

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmie Ward

SFO

S

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tevin Coleman

SFO

RB

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin White

TAM

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamel Dean

TAM

CB

Lower leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Smith

TAM

DB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Reggie Gilbert

TEN

LB

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Kevin Pamphile

TEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Daren Bates

TEN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Hip

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Marcus Mariota

TEN

QB

Quad

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Collarbone

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Wesley Woodyard

TEN

LB

Quad

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

A.J. Brown

TEN

WR

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Dane Cruikshank

TEN

DB

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Jamil Douglas

TEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeffery Simmons

TEN

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Lewan

TEN

T

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Quinton Dunbar

WAS

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Colt McCoy

WAS

QB

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Fabian Moreau

WAS

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Allen

WAS

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

What to Read Next