NFL Week 3 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) reportedly re-aggravated the same issue he was dealing with in the preseason. The Panthers are calling him day-to-day, but his absence at practice Tuesday isn't a good sign for his potential to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Backup QB Kyle Allen will draw the start if Newton is ultimately sidelined. The switch under center shouldn't impact Christian McCaffrey's workhorse role, while D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel could potentially benefit from the potential for enhanced downfield accuracy.

Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is considered day-to-day. Frank Gore is locked in as this offense's early-down grinder, so look for T.J. Yeldon to work as the pass-down and change-of-pace back if Singletary is ultimately sidelined. Yeldon caught 55-of-78 targets for 487 yards and four touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2018.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Coach Jason Garrett confirmed that former 2015 second-round WR Devin Smith will receive more reps during Gallup's absence. Smith possesses elite field-stretching ability when healthy and caught all three of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins in Week 2.

Colts LB Darius Leonard (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Leonard's 163 tackles in 2018 trailed only Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis for the highest single-season total among all rookies since 2000. His absence would be great news for the entire Falcons Offense.

Jaguars WRs Marqise Lee (knee), D.J. Chark (ankle) and Chris Conley (hip) are each banged up, but the latter two receivers are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Titans. Lee would likely work behind each of Chark, Conley and Dede Westbrook as the offense's No. 4 WR if he's able to play. Chark has emerged as the offense's No. 1 pass-game option after two weeks. His average of 3.1 yards per route run is the seventh-highest mark among all WRs with at least five targets this season (PFF).

Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) are each banged up, which could perhaps lead to an enhanced role for rookie RB Darwin Thompson against the Ravens. The good news is neither injury appears to be serious: Williams is dealing with a knee contusion, while Shady's MRI came back clean. Ultimately, the whole group needs to do a better job on the ground, as the Chiefs converted 22 carries into just 31 scoreless yards against the Raiders in Week 2.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs' (groin) status is up in the air ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Vikings. He's better approached as a lower-end RB2 in this tough draw, particularly when considering Derek Carr and company seemingly don't have much of a plan to feature his pass-catching skills. Overall, Jacobs (26 snaps, 0 targets in Week 2) worked well behind both Jalen Richard (10 snaps, 3 targets) as well as DeAndre Washington (6 snaps, 2 targets) as a receiver last Sunday against the Chiefs.

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (hip) will reportedly play through his hip pointer and suit up Sunday against the Vikings. He's emerged as Derek Carr's No. 1 WR through two weeks, catching 11-of-14 targets for 151 yards and a pair of scores. Still, Week 3 presents a tough road spot and a likely shadow date with stud CB Xavier Rhodes.

Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) as well as TE Dallas Goedert (calf) should be considered questionable for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Lions. Jeffery seems least likely to play out of the group. Each of JJ Arcega-Whiteside (93% snaps in Week 2), Mack Hollins (85%) and Zach Ertz (100%) played enhanced roles in Week 2 due to these injuries.

Steelers RB James Conner (knee) said that he's confident he'll suit up Sunday against the 49ers. Still, it seems likely he'll be entering the game at less than 100%. It wouldn't be surprising to see both Jaylen Samuels and to a lesser extent Benny Snell receive more work in Week 3 even if Conner is ultimately able to suit up.