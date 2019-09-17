NFL Week 3 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) reportedly re-aggravated the same issue he was dealing with in the preseason. The Panthers are calling him day-to-day, but his absence at practice Tuesday isn't a good sign for his potential to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Backup QB Kyle Allen will draw the start if Newton is ultimately sidelined. The switch under center shouldn't impact Christian McCaffrey's workhorse role, while D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel could potentially benefit from the potential for enhanced downfield accuracy.
Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) is considered day-to-day. Frank Gore is locked in as this offense's early-down grinder, so look for T.J. Yeldon to work as the pass-down and change-of-pace back if Singletary is ultimately sidelined. Yeldon caught 55-of-78 targets for 487 yards and four touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2018.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Coach Jason Garrett confirmed that former 2015 second-round WR Devin Smith will receive more reps during Gallup's absence. Smith possesses elite field-stretching ability when healthy and caught all three of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins in Week 2.
Colts LB Darius Leonard (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Leonard's 163 tackles in 2018 trailed only Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis for the highest single-season total among all rookies since 2000. His absence would be great news for the entire Falcons Offense.
Jaguars WRs Marqise Lee (knee), D.J. Chark (ankle) and Chris Conley (hip) are each banged up, but the latter two receivers are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Titans. Lee would likely work behind each of Chark, Conley and Dede Westbrook as the offense's No. 4 WR if he's able to play. Chark has emerged as the offense's No. 1 pass-game option after two weeks. His average of 3.1 yards per route run is the seventh-highest mark among all WRs with at least five targets this season (PFF).
Chiefs RBs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) are each banged up, which could perhaps lead to an enhanced role for rookie RB Darwin Thompson against the Ravens. The good news is neither injury appears to be serious: Williams is dealing with a knee contusion, while Shady's MRI came back clean. Ultimately, the whole group needs to do a better job on the ground, as the Chiefs converted 22 carries into just 31 scoreless yards against the Raiders in Week 2.
Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb) is reportedly slated to miss six weeks with a torn thumb ligament. Teddy Bridgewater be under center for the Saints' Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, but don't be surprised if Taysom Hill also sees an enhanced role at both quarterback and slot WR. Bridgewater's target distribution after replacing Brees was as follows: Michael Thomas (11 targets), Jared Cook (5), Taysom Hill (3), Alvin Kamara (3), Tre'Quan Smith (2), Latavius Murray (1), Zach Line (1) and Deonte Harris (1).
Giants WRs Sterling Shepard (concussion), Cody Latimer (concussion) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) could all be sidelined for No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones' NFL debut. Look for the Giants' passing offense to continue to flow through TE Evan Engram and RB Saquon Barkley, while Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones should each see plenty of snaps out wide.
Jets QB Sam Darnold (mono) is reportedly hopeful to make his return following the Jets' Week 4 bye. The absence of backup QB Trevor Siemian (ankle, IR) means that Luke Falk will start for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Patriots. Falk's target distribution after replacing Siemian in Week 2 was as follows: Le'Veon Bell (8 targets), Robby Anderson (6), Jamison Crowder (5), Ty Montgomery (3), Josh Bellamy (2) and Ryan Griffin (1)
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs' (groin) status is up in the air ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Vikings. He's better approached as a lower-end RB2 in this tough draw, particularly when considering Derek Carr and company seemingly don't have much of a plan to feature his pass-catching skills. Overall, Jacobs (26 snaps, 0 targets in Week 2) worked well behind both Jalen Richard (10 snaps, 3 targets) as well as DeAndre Washington (6 snaps, 2 targets) as a receiver last Sunday against the Chiefs.
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (hip) will reportedly play through his hip pointer and suit up Sunday against the Vikings. He's emerged as Derek Carr's No. 1 WR through two weeks, catching 11-of-14 targets for 151 yards and a pair of scores. Still, Week 3 presents a tough road spot and a likely shadow date with stud CB Xavier Rhodes.
Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) as well as TE Dallas Goedert (calf) should be considered questionable for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Lions. Jeffery seems least likely to play out of the group. Each of JJ Arcega-Whiteside (93% snaps in Week 2), Mack Hollins (85%) and Zach Ertz (100%) played enhanced roles in Week 2 due to these injuries.
Steelers RB James Conner (knee) said that he's confident he'll suit up Sunday against the 49ers. Still, it seems likely he'll be entering the game at less than 100%. It wouldn't be surprising to see both Jaylen Samuels and to a lesser extent Benny Snell receive more work in Week 3 even if Conner is ultimately able to suit up.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this week. Mason Rudolph will take over under center for the team's Week 3 matchup against the 49ers and beyond. Rudolph's target distribution in Week 2 was as follows: JuJu Smith-Schuster (5 targets), Vance McDonald (5), Diontae Johnson (3), James Conner (2), James Washington (1), Jaylen Samuels (1), Ryan Switzer (1), Donte Moncrief (1) and Xavier Grimble (1).
Titans QB Marcus Mariota (quad) is expected to suit up Thursday night against the Jaguars after practicing in full on Tuesday. He remains a thin fantasy play in all formats considering he threw just 24 and 28 passes in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!
Week 3
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
T
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
5 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
S
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
LG
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
Andre Smith
CIN
LT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
FS
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
6 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Pectorals
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Joseph Jones
DEN
LB
Tricep
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LT
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Pectorals
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ka'dar Hollman
GNB
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Shin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
C
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LT
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Ankle
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
JAX
OL
Hamstring
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
JAX
LT
Knee
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Hip
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
DJ Chark
JAX
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Hip
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
S
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Collarbone
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Holdout
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
TE
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
TE
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
G
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DL
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DT
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
QB
Thumb
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Illness
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
5 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
QB
Wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
TE
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Lower leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
TEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Hip
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
QB
Quad
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Collarbone
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Quad
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
TEN
DB
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
TEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
T
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-