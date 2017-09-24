NFL Week 3 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season slate, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s early slate
Ravens (2-0) at Jaguars (1-1)
Today’s inactives:
DT Brandon Williams
TE Maxx Williams
OL Tony Bergstrom
DE Chris Wormley
DE Bronson Kaufusi
CB Jaylen Hill
T Diegot Joseph
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2017
Jalen Ramsey and Cam Robinson are active today.
Today's @Smart_Pharmacy_ Inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/myJPtwgk8s
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 24, 2017
Texans (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)
#Patriots inactives: #HOUvsNE pic.twitter.com/CfpsjtRci7
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017
Today's @HoustonTexans inactives vs. the @Patriots #TexansGameday pic.twitter.com/JPJ5VWtgKE
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017
Falcons (2-0) at Lions (2-0)
Our inactives for #ATLvsDET:
N. Williams
T. Ward
V. Beasley Jr.
J. Grace
S. Harlow
R. Schraeder
C. Upshaw pic.twitter.com/HfGsgqKWux
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2017
#Lions inactives for #ATLvsDET: pic.twitter.com/OqhcIymBgu
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2017
Giants (0-2) at Eagles (1-1)
#NYGvsPHI inactives: CB Darby, WR Gibson, S Graham, S McLeod, DE Means, DT Vaeao, S Watkins
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2017
#Giants inactives: RB Wayne Gallman, TE Matt LaCosse, QB Davis Webb, LB B.J. Goodson, OL Bobby Hart, LB J.T. Thomas, DE Avery Moss pic.twitter.com/sJENGzO6oV
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 24, 2017
Buccaneers (1-0) at Vikings (1-1)
Today's #Vikings inactives pic.twitter.com/IstbgGzsce
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2017
Bucs' inactives vs. Vikings are CB Grimes, DE JSmith, DT Baker LB Alexander, OT Wester, OC Hawley, TE Auclair.
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 24, 2017
Dolphins (1-0) at Jets (0-2)
This week's inactives, lineup changes & more. https://t.co/KCaT9SmkrZ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2017
#Jets inactives for #MIAvsNYJ. pic.twitter.com/cqq7afMgy3
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 24, 2017
Broncos (2-0) at Bills (1-1)
LT Garett Bolles is active for #DENvsBUF.
Our inactives » https://t.co/FoZTweE7R9 pic.twitter.com/Hr3dCE7AXc
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2017
Today's Bills inactives. #DENvsBUF pic.twitter.com/OdaxJVIuOC
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017
Steelers (2-0) at Bears (0-2)
INACTIVES: https://t.co/reKtEvOtFN pic.twitter.com/lOW0jQVWvZ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 24, 2017
Browns (0-2) at Colts (0-2)
Today's inactives for #CLEvsIND: pic.twitter.com/0trQiJ1bth
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2017
Our #CLEvsIND inactives: pic.twitter.com/VupiMmHJfF
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2017
