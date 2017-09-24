NFL Week 3 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season slate, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

 

Sunday’s early slate

Ravens (2-0) at Jaguars (1-1)



Texans (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)



Falcons (2-0) at Lions (2-0)



Giants (0-2) at Eagles (1-1)



Buccaneers (1-0) at Vikings (1-1)



Dolphins (1-0) at Jets (0-2)



Broncos (2-0) at Bills (1-1)



Steelers (2-0) at Bears (0-2)


https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/911976410901831680

Browns (0-2) at Colts (0-2)