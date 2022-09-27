NFL Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

Week 3 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 4 games will be contested Sept. 29-Oct. 3

Tennessee football: Former Vols on 2022 NFL active rosters

Colleges with most players on Week 1 NFL rosters

NFL Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 3 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 6 receptions, 99 receiving yards

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Inactive

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 3 tackles

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 5 tackles, 3 assists

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr.: (Chicago Bears): Inactive

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): Played, no stats

(AP Photo)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 17 rushing attempts, 141 rushing yards, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 5 tackles

Story continues

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 15 rushing attempts, 61 rushing yards, 2 receptions. 12 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 5 tackles, 2 assists

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 4 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire