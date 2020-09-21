NFL Week 3: Early betting lines we like

In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we like and will monitor throughout the week.

-2.5 Titans at Vikings

The consensus lookahead line here was a pick ’em, and you can clearly see that it’s moved on the reopening. The play here is to grab the number before it becomes a hard 3. The Vikings (0-2) have the look of a four-win team, and while the Titans (2-0) have showed some vulnerability, they haven’t reached the hopeless depths of the Vikings. There is some concern about a let-down spot here for Tennessee, and the Vikings will be desperate, but the Titans won’t have to worry about a rowdy home crowd. The Titans appear to be the right side.

Bengals at Eagles: O/U 46.5

These teams appear to be more similar than we thought. For some reason, a lot of sharp bettors overvalued the Eagles entering the season. They have been favorites the past two weeks and didn’t deliver. Both of these teams have struggling offensive lines and lackluster defenses. The Eagles are at home again, so maybe they can get their offense going. Joe Burrow is a mobile playmaker who can evade the rush and he has a number of weapons at his disposal. This one feels like an over and it would be best to grab the number before it hits the key of 47.

Lions at Cardinals: O/U 54.5

This is a monster number. It’s the second-highest total on the board after Cowboys at Seattle (55.5). The Cardinals will score. That isn’t a problem. We’re just confident the Lions can’t hold up their end of the bargain. WR Kenny Gollday could come back to give the Lions a boost, but coach Matt Patricia would need a lot more than that to reach any level of competence. The play here is the under.

