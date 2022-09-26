NFL Week 3 drip check: Tom Brady's throwback, coach Ron Rivera's custom kicks

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·4 min read

In Week 3, quarterback Jalen Hurts' stock rose while others were on shaky ground. Veteran Tom Brady continued to experience rare uncertainty Sunday behind his injury-riddled offensive line. But no matter how a player performs on the field, there's still the opportunity for him to shine through his game-day outfit.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Super Bowl and MVP favorites emerging in Week 3?

WEEK 3 RECAP: Packers hold off Tom Brady; Dolphins survive

Vintage was on display this week as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks shopped local, and others — including Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller and Hurts — showed off their team spirit with throwback pieces.

And Brady wore a T-shirt that only he could pull off.

Here's the Drip Check for Week 3 of the NFL:

Tom Brady

Usually, it's pretty corny for someone to wear a T-shirt with their own face on it. But Tom Brady showed up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game — against fellow legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers — in a piece that defied the norm (like Brady himself). The quarterback rocked a white long-sleeve shirt from his Brady brand with a picture of himself as a kid with messy hair and a slim grin. Fashion trends come and go, but "Greatness lasts forever."

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was riding high after his comeback win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, earning comparisons to Michael Vick. The quarterback was not only comparable to the legend on the field, but he's showed he has the swag off of it. Murray arrived at the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams wearing a full green getup by Vanson Leathers.

(The whole team looked fly; see also Marco Wilson's Supreme x Umbro Mexico jersey paired with Prada sunglasses)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arizona Cardinals (@azcardinals)

Marcus Williams

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams went for brand names for his game day fit. He paired a cream AMI Paris sweater with Palm Angels leopard pants. A bold move.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed his confidence on and off the field Sunday. He boarded the plane to Washington, D.C. wearing a vintage Mitchell & Ness Eagles jacket and a green and yellow Rhude hat.

(See also his Week 1 red outfit that said fashionable '50s mechanic, and his Week 2 black and white look complete with penny loafers.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

Parris Campbell

Jeans go with everything. And Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell made his pants the focal point. His graphic sweater featured a monochrome mountain landscape that effortlessly flowed to his blue jeans. It was quite a marvel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders "entrenador en jefe" Ron Rivera attempted to bring some sauce to the field when he wore a customized pair of Nike Air Force 1s. The design, by Miami artist Marcus Rivero, featured the flags of Puerto Rico and Mexico and a quote from baseball icon Roberto Clemente. The NFL advertised the sneakers as part of its "Por La Cultura" campaign for Hispanic Heritage Month.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Von Miller

Linebacker Von Miller showed he's embracing his current team by warming up in a vintage-style T-shirt celebrating Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly. The Super Bowl champ paired the black Dreamathon shirt with white shades and a team hat and shorts for a spirited, yet stylish look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks gave a master class in vintage this weekend. He showed up to the Minnesota Vikings' matchup against the Detroit Lions in a yellow jacket, black graphic T-shirt and green pants topped with a red Dodge hat. Earlier in the week, the team posted a video of him shopping at local boutique Time Bomb Vintage. A fresh fit and a reminder to shop local? We're here for it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey arrived at the game against the New England Patriots ready for business. He opted for a shiny red suit with a thin black tie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

Quinnen Williams

Who says men can't wear florals? New York Jets' defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wore a floral black denim jacket paired with ripped black jeans. It's a solid combo to be cozy, yet harken to the freshness of spring.

BONUS: Jets' C.J. Mosley made a statement with his Jordan 14 Ferraris. He paired a red Nike Air sweater with the sneakers for a game day fit that makes you double take.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Sweater SZN

The New England Patriots embraced the fall weather with their fashion statements for the home opener. Trent Brown wore a fuzzy blue sweater. Nelson Agholor went for a Fendi look, selecting a cream knit top to go with his designer bag. And Josh Uche wore a similar statement, except his sweater was from Off-White. RIP Virgil Abloh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 3 fashion: Best-dressed players around the league

