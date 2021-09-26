NFL Week 3 betting picks against the spread, ML, total

The NFL kicked off Week 3 with a Thursday night game in which the Carolina Panthers beat the Houston Texans, covered the spread and the game went Under the projected total.

We make our picks for all the remaining games left on the schedule below, giving you our picks for the money line, the spread and the total.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Money line: Titans (-250) ATS: Titans -5.5 (-108) Total: Over 46.5 (-103)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Money line: Saints (+122) ATS: Saints +2.5 (+100) Total: Under 42.5 (-103)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

Money line: Giants (-150) ATS: Giants -2.5 (-125) Total: Over 47.5 (-112)

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Money line: Browns -360 ATS: Browns -7.5 (-105) Total: Under 44.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs -300 ATS: Chargers +6.5 (-105) Total: Over 54.5 (-112)

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line: Cardinals (-380) ATS: Cardinals -7.5 (-115) Total: Under 51.5 (-108)

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

Money line: Bills (-350) ATS: Washington +7.5 (-120) Total: Under 45.5 (-112)

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

Money line: Ravens (-360) ATS: Ravens -7.5 (-108) Total: Over 50.5 (-112)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Money line: Steelers (-125) ATS: Steelers -2.5 (-125) Total: Over 43.5 (-103)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Money line: Broncos (-600) ATS: Broncos -10.5 (-105) Total: Over 41.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Money line: Raiders (-190) ATS: Raiders -3.5 (-107) Total: Over 43.5 (-115)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Money line: Rams (+100) ATS: Rams +1.5 (-108) Total: Under 55.5 (-112)

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

Money line: Vikings (+105) ATS: Vikings +2.5 (-112) Total: Over 54.5 (-117)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Money line: Packers (+135) ATS: Packers +3.5 (-122) Total: Over 50.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Money line: Cowboys (-180) ATS: Cowboys -3.5 (-107) Total: Under 51.5 (-105)

