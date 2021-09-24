NFL week 3 betting: Every favorite is the preferred choice of bettors

Bettors really like the teams favored to win in Week 3.

Each of the 15 favorites in Week 3 are the most-preferred teams of bettors at BetMGM. And it’s a really strong preference for a majority of teams.

Nine favorites are getting at least 70% of the handle — the total money bet on the point spread — ahead of Sunday and Monday. Of those nine, six teams are getting at least 80% of the money.

The team with the most money is the Arizona Cardinals. The 2-0 Cardinals are now 7.5-point favorites at the Jacksonville Jaguars. A whopping 86% of the handle is on the Cardinals minus the points while 76% of tickets are on the Cardinals. The Cardinals are at -350 on the moneyline; 54% of moneyline bets are on the Cards and those bets make up 74% of the handle.

The Broncos are right behind the Cardinals with 84% of the handle. The Broncos opened as 5.5-point favorites at home against the New York Jets and are now 10-point favorites because of all the money bet on them. Just under 70% of wagers are on the Broncos to cover the number and two-thirds of moneyline bets are on Denver to win.

Other favorites getting at least 80% of the handle are the Browns (-7.5 against the Bears), the Ravens (-8 against the Lions), the Raiders (-4 against the Dolphins) and the Patriots (-2.5 against the Saints). The Carolina Panthers garnered over 80% of the handle ahead of their 24-9 win over Houston on Thursday night.

The least-popular favorite in terms of the handle is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers host the Bengals and have been bet down to 3-point favorites after opening at -5.5. Just 51% of the handle is on the Steelers to win while 49% of tickets are on the Steelers. Pittsburgh is also the only favorite who is receiving less than 50% of wagers against the spread.

Bettors like the over a lot too

Bettors are prepping for a high-scoring NFL weekend. A majority of the money is on the over in nine of the 14 games yet to come.

The most popular over picks are in Los Angeles and Kansas City. The Buccaneers vs. Rams total opened at 50 and is now at 55.5 as 83% of the handle is on the over. The total for Chargers vs. Chiefs opened at 52.5 and is now at 55 as 80% of the money is on the over.

The most popular under pick is in New England. The total has dropped all the way to 42 from 47 as 79% of the money on the total is on the under.