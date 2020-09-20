NFL Week 2 Winners and Losers: Eagles in a hole again, after bad start vs. Rams leads to loss and 0-2 record

The Philadelphia Eagles looked pretty good when they were up 17-0 on the Washington Football Team in Week 1.

Everything has gone downhill since.

The Eagles are 0-2 after blowing that Week 1 lead to Washington and then being dominated by the Los Angeles Rams, losing 37-19. West Coast teams playing an early game are supposed to start slow, but the Eagles were sleepwalking to start the game, going down 21-3 early in the second quarter.

They battled back to make it interesting, but those dreams ended when Rams tight end Tyler Higbee scored his third touchdown of the game to give the Rams a 31-19 lead. A Carson Wentz incompletion on fourth-and-2 on the following drive ensured another loss for the Eagles.

Since winning a Super Bowl, the Eagles have been lukewarm. They haven’t been terrible but also have not been as good as their roster says they should be. You’d have to say they have underachieved since winning that Super Bowl, though the malaise of the NFC East means they aren’t in a lot of trouble yet at 0-2.

Doug Pederson, who was rightfully praised during that Super Bowl season, hasn’t been great since. On Sunday, when Philadelphia was trailing 24-16 in the fourth quarter, a penalty on a field goal would have given the Eagles fourth-and-3 at the Rams’ 10-yard line. Pederson, who got a reputation for not being afraid to go for it on fourth down, took the field goal instead of trying for the first down and perhaps a touchdown. Higbee’s third touchdown came quickly on the next drive to put the game away.

The Eagles had an injury excuse in Week 1. They had several key players out. Most of those players were back in Week 2. Enough returned that Philadelphia couldn’t point to injuries as a reason for the loss. The Rams were just the better team. The Eagles’ defense couldn’t get a stop after cutting the lead to 24-19 and other than the fast start in Week 1, the offense hasn’t been very good either. There aren’t a lot of positives in Philadelphia right now.

Because the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Football Team all have their issues, the Eagles have time to find themselves. They have had bad starts the past two seasons and rallied to make the playoffs both times. It would probably be better if they didn’t have to rally from a bad start for the third season in a row, but that’s looking to be the case so far for Philadelphia.

Here are the winners and losers from Week 2 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Green Bay Packers’ decision makers: The Packers were blasted all offseason for their plan, which included not adding anything of note at receiver and trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love right after making the NFC championship game.

The only way to make the latter decision look good was to win big despite using a first-round pick on a player who wasn’t going to help this season. So far, the Packers are having the last laugh.

Green Bay blew out the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and got a second decisive NFC North win in Week 2, pounding the Detroit Lions 42-21 after falling behind early. Aaron Jones had a huge game with 236 total yards, Aaron Rodgers was efficient and the defense scored too. The Packers look like they’re going to be a factor in the NFC again, no matter what anyone thought of their offseason moves.





Stephen Gostkowski: Credit Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel for having faith in Gostkowski, even when he probably shouldn’t have.

Gostkowski had a terrible Week 1, missing three field goals and an extra point, though he did hit a short field goal to give the Titans a win at Denver. In Week 2, Gostkowski missed an extra point. So the decision to send him out for a 49-yard field goal in the final two minutes of a tie game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday wasn’t easy.