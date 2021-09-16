NFL Week 2: Updated injury report for Saints vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints have just released their updated Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers. As expected, it was more of the same for the Saints on the injury front.

Linebacker Chase Hansen was downgraded, while Trevor Semien, Marshon Lattimore, and P.J. Williams were once again present after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Carolina seems to be in better shape with just seven players on their Thursday report compared to the Saints’ nine players.

The final injury report will be released tomorrow along with the game status for each player. Regardless, New Orleans has plenty of depth at the affected positions to counter the Panthers.